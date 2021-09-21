GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Tuesday approved a $3.5 million bond issuance aimed at helping the city to address office space issues within some of its departments.
During the meeting, council members voted unanimously on second, final reading to authorize the sale of a $3.5 million general obligation bond and appropriate the proceeds with the goal of funding the acquisition, renovation and construction of various city administration buildings, office space and infrastructure.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, a number of city departments are currently running out of room in the buildings where they are housed, pointing in particular to the Goshen Police & Courts Building and the City Annex Building.
As such, Stutsman noted that he has enlisted city staff to begin exploring the best options for meeting the city’s various department space needs.
“We’re looking at the City Annex, where we’re out of space for engineering and legal and some others,” Stutsman said in introducing the request during the council’s Sept. 7 meeting. “Also, we’re out of space here at the police department for the police. We’re kind of factoring in multiple projects to see what the best way to move forward to create that space is.”
Stutsman explained that one potential option would be renovating the second floor of the City Annex Building and relocating some of the city’s departments there, though he noted that he’s not sure even that would solve all of the city’s space needs.
Jason Semler, a partner with accounting firm BakerTilly, also provided a general overview of the request during the council’s Sept. 7 meeting, noting that the bond as proposed would be for a maximum of $3.5 million and would mature no later than 2033.
He also noted that if approved, the new bond would replace a bond that had matured earlier in the year after being issued in 2015, thus resulting in no increase to the city’s tax rate.
“Our goal is to have it be tax rate neutral,” Semler explained. “So, no increase in tax rate, just to keep that rate in place as the city has projects it wants to fund and this is a good mechanism to fund that without showing a rate increase.”
According to Semler, it’s anticipated the new bond could potentially be paid off in nine years, though the actual payback term is 11 years.
In addition, it was noted that any future decisions for how the bond proceeds might be spent will still need to come back to the council for final approval before any such decisions can be finalized.
