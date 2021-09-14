2022 fair theme announced

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced its theme for the 2022 Fair.

During a celebratory banquet held Sept. 8, Board President Michael Christofeno unveiled the logo and theme for the 2022 Fair: “Fun at Every Turn”.

The 2022 logo depicts the iconic clock tower in Heritage Park, a ferris wheel, tractor, and some of the typical farm animals shown at the Fair each year.

The 2022 Fair will be held July 22-30 at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds in Goshen.

