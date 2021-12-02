Here we are in December already — Thanksgiving weekend has come and gone and I’m already starting to feel the pressure of being behind.
I self-righteously refuse to do much of anything Christmas-wise until after Thanksgiving. I purchased a couple of gifts here and there — that usually starts with the fall festivals — but that’s it. I wrote that I felt like Thanksgiving came so quick this year because of the mild October weather but in reality it was a little later on the calendar this year, so now it’s full speed ahead to Christmas.
I did have a great Thanksgiving, though. My Wisconsin big brother drove down to get me and bring me back to his place for the holiday weekend. With my back I can’t do the drive myself and there’s just no good way to get from here to there. I tried to deter him because I was worried about him doing all that driving and some on his own, but my siblings decided I needed to be with family this holiday season and since it has been a couple of years since I made the trip I relented.
We had Thanksgiving dinner at his significant other’s daughter’s house then on Friday two of my three nieces came with the kids to visit and we went out for our traditional Friday after Thanksgiving fish fry. Saturday my two close friends came to visit and we had a four and a half hour gab fest catching up with one another and on Sunday my niece and goddaughter stopped by for a quick visit. Since I didn’t have a Monday meeting to cover we were able to leave that morning and avoid the crazy Sunday traffic.
I’m hoping the relaxing weekend spent with family and friends rejuvenated me because the reality we are already in December has hit. The reality that I have tons of Christmas cards to send and shopping and shipping gifts to my son’s family in Arizona sooner rather than later is here.
As I’m writing this I’m just now putting away my fall décor and disposing of my outdoor pumpkins and mums. I was okay with that until I was listening to the radio and the disc jockey kept asking callers if they were “all ready for Christmas” and all three of them said they were.
I thought to myself, “Really? It’s December 1 and they have ALL their decorating, shopping, card-writing, wrapping and baking done? REALLY?”
Hearing that made the nervous butterflies start fluttering in my stomach and the busy bees start buzzing in my brain and I had to take a calming breath and remind myself why I do all that I do — because I enjoy it!
So many have said to me, “I don’t do cards anymore” and I send a ton. I’m sure in December I’m a major supporter of the New Paris Post Office and it gets stressful and expensive. I send a lot to family and friends and then I compile a whole second list of my regular Partylite hosts and customers.
But don’t we all enjoy getting a card in the mail? Don’t we love to read the family news or see kid’s school photos? Don’t we love to see the pretty religious and secular artwork on the cards? I know I do.
So I will keep sending cards as long as I can. Before my accident when I worked in the Nappanee post office a co-worker and friend Sue said, “Oh, you’ll stop sending cards after working here during the busy holiday season and handling all that mail”.
Nope — still sending them! It’s been suggested I start writing them out sooner but I just can’t seem to before Thanksgiving. Others obviously don’t have my issues because I’d already received four Christmas cards by December 1.
I’ll probably still be working on my second list on Christmas Eve if history repeats, but hey; it’s the thought that counts, right? Besides, my church teaches that the 12 days of Christmas are the 12 days from Christmas Day to January 6 when the wise men reportedly arrived and not the 12 days before Christmas!
But I really do want to quiet the busy bees and the nervous butterflies and really enjoy these holiday chores as I do them, like I used to, instead of sighing and thinking I have ‘so much to do and so little time’.
Because I don’t have to write cards or put up a big tree (and two smaller ones). I do it because I want to. So if you’re like me, let’s make a pact to truly enjoy every one of the holiday activities and to take time to prepare our hearts for the true reason for the season.
