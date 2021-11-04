INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart County communities will receive more than $2.3 million in state matching grants to steer toward much-needed road improvement projects, according to local legislators.
According to State Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, 218 towns, cities and counties throughout Indiana received a combined total of over $101 million through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program.
Miller noted that the Indiana General Assembly supported legislation establishing the program in 2016 and its expansion in 2017. The Indiana Department of Transportation oversees and distributes these grants twice each year.
“As the RV Capitol of the World, it goes without saying roads play a vital role in our communities and this industry,” Miller said in a news release issued Thursday morning. “These investments will help ensure our area’s economy continues to thrive and preserve Elkhart County’s reputation as a manufacturing hub.”
Per the release, the following communities received state matching grants:
• Bristol — $404,426
• Middlebury — $502,657
• Nappanee — $1 million
• Wakarusa — $485,054
“Whether we’re making a trip to the grocery store, visiting a park or going to work, we depend on our roads to get us to and from home safely,” said State Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury. “Investing in regular maintenance and upgrades for our local infrastructure will have long-term benefits for everyone in our area and throughout Indiana.”
King said communities can use these funds for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage.
In order to utilize the grant funding, smaller municipalities must provide a 25% match in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50% match.
According to the release, state law requires that 50% of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
“The Community Crossings Grant program works because of the strong partnerships between our state and local cities, towns and counties,” said State Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola. “I hope to see continued growth in our area as more road and bridge projects take shape.”
More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
