ELKHART — On the eve of Election Day, the state of Indiana celebrated a local election worker and township trustee leader for her years of service.
Kris Mueller was presented with the state’s 2021 “Election Hero” award during a small ceremony, led by Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, at the Lincoln Center voting location in Elkhart on Monday. Mueller was recognized for the years she’s put in as a local election worker and for insights she’s shared with the Elkhart County Election Board to help innovate election processes.
Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson called Mueller “steadfast” and a “rock” for all her advice and assistance since he started working in the clerk’s office in 2011.
“A lot ideas in terms of how to make things run smoothly, processes that we can put in place as an election board to make the voting experience for Elkhart County voters that much better,” Anderson said during the ceremony.
Mueller, who’s also the deputy Middlebury Township trustee, said she’s been an election worker for more than 16 years. To her, she described the role as a responsibility, a civic duty, that if she wants to create change, she has to be the one to step up and make it happen.
“If I don’t help, who’s going to,” Mueller said. “I can’t make it better if I don’t help.”
While grateful for the award, Mueller also said all election workers deserve it.
“This should go out to everybody, everybody who works, like during COVID; anybody who sits there and takes the wrath of voters that we get,” she said. “This goes to everybody. This is not just for me.”
Sullivan sounded a similar note, that election workers put in a lot of hours and dedication to the role over the weeks leading up to Election Day.
“It is encouraging to see democracy at work with people that are so dedicated to it,” Sullivan said while presenting the award. “And for you to be dedicated to many years of serving us so that we can have that voice inserted into the process of government, that’s how government works best.”
ELECTION DAY
The event was held as part of National Election Hero Day, according to a news release. Election Day was Tuesday, which Anderson noted only Elkhart and Porter counties had elections in Indiana this year.
The only decision on the local ballot was a special election for the Concord Community Schools district (See related story on Page A1). The issue was whether or not to extend a property tax increase for another eight years. The increase was originally approved in 2014, though the proposal calls for reducing that rate from 40.5 cents to 32 cents per $100 of a home’s net assessed value beginning in 2022.
The special election only applied to residents living in the Concord schools district.
Polls for this election will be open at six election centers in Goshen and Elkhart from 6 a.m.–6 p.m. The locations are:
• Elkhart County Public Services Building, 4320 Elkhart Road in Goshen;
• Sugar Grove Community Church, 58512 Old C.R. 17 near Goshen;
• Concord Township Fire Station 1, 23625 C.R. 18 near Elkhart;
• Fraternal of Police Lodge #52, 1003 Industrial Parkway in Elkhart;
• Elkhart Valley Church of the Bretheren, 24955 C.R. 24 in Elkhart.
