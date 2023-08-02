GOSHEN — Fused 508 Co Owners Ashley Graber and Renetta Christner have partnered with other local woman owned businesses to host the Local Ladies Give Back event that happened July 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at InStyle Salon in Goshen, where Fused 508 is located.
All vendors gave 10 percent of the proceeds to First Light Mission. In total, $495 was raised through the vendors and donations were made by most of the 45 to 50 clients that showed up throughout the day.
Christner shared that when planning this event, the team decided that they wanted to support women and families in the community.
“When we first started planning this event, we decided we wanted to support women and families in our community as well as have a fun event for ladies to come together,” she said. “We have a friend that is a volunteer at First Light Mission, and she suggested them for our giveback. We believe in shopping local and love supporting and shopping other local small businesses as well as giving back to our local needs.”
When asked who all participated in the event, this is what she said.
“We have eight local women owned business coming together for an afternoon of fun,” she said. “You buy a new outfit from Refined Threads, and get some tasty, adorable cookies from The Sugar Countess. We also with have Braly’s Provisions there with her all natural products. Aumnie Designs is going to have her hand made leather bags and Erin from Instyle salon will be doing hair. The salon is adding a new service of tiny tattoos and we are excited to add EH Inked. She will be doing tiny tattoos and fused 508 will be fusing jewelry.”
Laura Rhoade, First Light Mission’s board vice president shared her opinion on the event.
“What a joy it was to see eight local vendors who came together at In Style Salon for a fun afternoon,” she said. “Ladies of all ages, some as young as 9 come out to support local vendors and it was an even bigger joy to have First Light Mission be a recipient of part of the profits the vendors raised. I was honored when the vendors agreed to highlight FLM for this give back event. I hope we can continue to do fun events like this one to raise awareness for those in need in our local community. This support will help to continue our mission of helping others in their time of need.”
Christener stated that while this is the first event that her and the team has done with First Light Mission, she hopes this is not the last.
“This is our first of hopefully many events with First Light Mission and other community outreach opportunities,” she said.
She finished with expressing that this event is a great way to get involved and support the community and those in it.
“The event had all the upcoming trends for fall,” Christener added. “Our local small business vendors have custom timeless products to choose from. Women bettering themselves by bettering others is a great way to invest and support our community.”