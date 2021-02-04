Goshen Physicians expands operations, provider team, virtual care
GOSHEN — In the past year, the pandemic has spurred many changes for Goshen Physicians, but not all of it was COVID-19 related.
Responding to the pandemic, Goshen Physicians opened its COVID-19 testing site on March 13, 2020, and continued to expand testing locations throughout the year. More than 27,000 tests have been completed within the health system. Goshen Physicians also partnered with the Indiana State Department of Health to host a COVID-19 testing site in Nappanee and open a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The vaccine clinic opened Dec. 18, 2020, and more than 9,000 vaccines have been administered.
In 2020, Goshen Physicians hired five specialists, expanding specialty care in gastroenterology, neurology, obstetrics/gynecology, orthopedics/sports medicine and pediatrics. In addition, four new primary care providers joined the 16-office network of family medicine locations.
This year, Goshen Physicians plans to add new specialty care services, including endocrinology and expansion of the orthopedics and sports medicine provider team.
"This growth in our provider team comes at a critical time when delivery of quality health care in our community is vitally important," said Beau McNeff, vice president, Goshen Physicians and Cancer Services. "We are honored by the trust patients in our community have with Goshen Physicians to meet their health needs, whether it's in person or through telemedicine."
In March 2020, Goshen Physicians launched virtual visits to give patients a safe, convenient way to talk with their healthcare providers without leaving home. Patients scheduled more than 20,000 virtual visits with Goshen Health providers last year.
"Medical checkups and routine care are important, particularly for people who are diabetic, have high blood pressure or other chronic conditions," said Dr. David Coil, medical director, Goshen Physicians. "With virtual visits, we have yet another tool to help our patients stay healthy.”
In the summer of 2020, pain management providers joined the orthopedics team to offer patients one-stop access to care. In preparation for flu season, Goshen Physicians hosted five drive-thru flu shot clinics to increase convenience and safety for community members.
At the close of 2020, Goshen Physicians purchased a property for a new family medicine office in Elkhart on the corner of C.R. 17 and C.R. 14 /Middlebury Street. Construction completion is anticipated for late November 2021. The new office will accommodate six primary care providers. In addition, specialty providers will offer appointments at this location.
“This prime location in Elkhart gives our community convenient access to the exceptional care our providers offer,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “We look forward to welcoming patients of all ages who live or work in the area.”
Parkview makes statement on vaccine distribution
FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health will continue to host a vaccine clinic at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne. As a reminder, those eligible for vaccination must register for an appointment in advance. Walk-ins are not accepted. Registration is available through the IDOH website ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
To ensure vaccine is not wasted, Parkview has a process in place to use all available doses of the vaccine each day. There is not a wait list for cancellations, Parkview officials stated in a news release.
For more information, including answers to frequently asked questions about the vaccine, visit parkview.com/covidvaccine.
Lutheran updates visitor restrictions
FORT WAYNE — Lutheran Health Network recently updated its visitor restrictions.
All safety precautions continue to be followed at all LHN facilities:
• Face masks are required at all times.
• All visitors must be 18 years of age or older and will be screened upon entry.
• Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter unless they are seeking medical care.
• All visitors are asked to practice social distancing, hand hygiene and infection prevention: Sanitize hands when entering the facility and when entering or exiting patient rooms. Cover coughs or sneezes with elbow or a tissue and dispose of used tissues in the trash. Sanitize hands after coughing or sneezing.
• One visitor: Only one visitor per patient at a time
• Visiting hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily (there are exceptions)
Inpatient visitors should go directly to the patient room. Cafeterias and gift shops are closed for visitors.
Outpatient procedures/surgery: One person may accompany each patient.
Radiology and Outpatient Diagnostics: One person may accompany each patient.
Exceptions include:
Emergency Department: One person per patient (no visiting hour restrictions). Both parents/guardians are permitted for pediatric patients.
The Birthplace: Two designated visitors (including spouse or partner); only one adult visitor per patient at a time (no visiting hour restrictions).
Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit: Two parents/guardians (no visiting hour restrictions).
Compassionate care/end-of-life situations: Speak with a member of the care team as more than one visitor at a time may be arranged.
No visitors are permitted:
• For COVID-19 patients or for patients awaiting COVID-19 test results.
• At The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Orthopedic Hospital, or in Continuing Care and Behavioral Health Units.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.