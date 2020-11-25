INDIANAPOLIS — Five Indiana State Police troopers from the Toll Road Post and two from the Bremen Post were honored during an awards and recognition ceremony in Indianapolis Nov. 20.
ISP provided the following details of the awards.
Trooper Jacob Bill received a Gold Star Award for distinguished service for his efforts in saving a child who had fallen through thin ice in a retention pond in Kosciusko County on the evening of Nov. 15, 2019. Bill entered the freezing water and was able to get the child to safety. Two officers from the Winona Lake Police Department, Sgt. Joe Bumbaugh and Officer David Swain, also received Lifesaving Awards for their actions in this incident. Bill is a two-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.
The 2019 Trooper of the District Award for the Toll Road Post was presented to Trooper Aaron Price. This award is given annually to a trooper at each district who personifies integrity, professionalism, and a well-rounded work ethic. Price was selected by his command staff for his dedication, traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement, and other services performed for the department beyond normal expectations. During 2019 Price made 149 arrests, of which 50 were felony arrests. Price also documented more than 700 police services where he assisted motorists traveling the Indiana Toll Road. Price is a four-year veteran of ISP and now patrols Marshall County since transferring to the Bremen Post.
Trooper Benjamin Beers received the District DUI Award for the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post. The District DUI Award is presented to the top trooper in each district for outstanding efforts in removing intoxicated drivers from Indiana’s roadways. Beers’ efforts removed 76 intoxicated drivers from Indiana’s roads. Beers is a three-year veteran of ISP and patrols the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph, LaPorte, and Porter counties.
Trooper Logan Hensley received a Lifesaving Award for his actions taken at a car crash on the Indiana Toll Road in Lake County Nov. 1, 2019. Hensley arrived at the crash and learned that the driver of one of the vehicles was pinned in the vehicle and bleeding badly. Hensley climbed in the overturned vehicle and saw the driver hanging in the air by a pinned leg that was bleeding heavily. Recognizing that the driver’s life was in danger due to blood loss, Hensley was able to apply a tourniquet that stopped the bleeding. Hensley is a two-year ISP veteran.
Sgt. Daniel Avitia received a Lifesaving Award for his actions taken to help a choking female on Sept. 24, 2019, in Lake County. Sgt. Avitia was driving south on Broadway at U.S. 30 when he heard car horns honking. As Sgt. Avitia looked to see what was happening, he noticed a gray Ford SUV in the turn lane to turn left onto U.S. 30 that was not moving even though the light was green. Avitia then noticed that the female driver had her hands to her neck signaling she was choking. Avitia sprang into action by opening the driver’s door and giving her back blows that dislodged the blockage. Avitia is a 20-year veteran of the ISP.
The 2019 Trooper of the District Award for the Bremen Post was presented to Trooper Jonathan Price. This award is given annually to a trooper at each district that personifies integrity, professionalism, and a well-rounded work ethic. Price was selected by his command staff for his dedication, traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement and other services performed for the department beyond normal expectations. Price dedicated extensive efforts in the area of drug interdiction and is responsible for over 90 felony arrests during 2019. Price is a six-and-a-half-year veteran of ISP.
Trooper Matthew Drudge received the District DUI Award for the Indiana State Police Bremen Post. This award is presented to the top trooper in each district for outstanding efforts in removing intoxicated drivers from Indiana’s roadways. Drudge’s efforts removed 27 intoxicated drivers from Indiana’s roads. Drudge is a five-year veteran of ISP.
