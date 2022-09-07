GOSHEN — The status of three transportation-related projects planned for the Goshen and Elkhart County areas received updates Wednesday during a meeting of the Michiana Area Council of Governments Transportation Technical Advisory Committee.
Wednesday’s meeting, which was held at the Schrock Pavilion in Goshen, centered primarily around projects included within MACOG’s State Fiscal Year 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program.
According to the MACOG website, the Transportation Improvement Program, or TIP, is a federally required, short-range plan that provides information regarding the schedule of multimodal transportation projects that are federally funded or deemed regionally significant in the MACOG region.
Projects listed within the TIP are developed in cooperation with the Indiana Department of Transportation, regional transit providers, member jurisdictions and the public.
“So, today’s amendments to our Transportation Improvement Program are going to fall under Transportation Resolution 25-22,” said Allyson Ragan, a short-range planner with MACOG. “Most of today’s amendments are going to be adding in new projects that were awarded during our call for projects.”
According to Ragan, TIP amendments can include adding or deleting projects, adding a new phase, changes in scope of more than one half mile, and increases or decreases in project funding of 31% or more.
“Do note that our Transportation Improvement Program — our TIP — covers fiscal years 2022 through 2026,” she added. “So, we’ll just be adding in phases of these projects that fall in those years. And if a phase falls outside of that, we’ll be adding it into our new TIP that we create next year.”
THE PROJECTS
A total of three local projects received amendments during Wednesday’s meeting, one of which is an electric vehicle charging infrastructure project connected to downtown Goshen and downtown Nappanee.
“This is an EV charging infrastructure project in downtown Goshen and downtown Nappanee, with Goshen being the primary LPA on this project,” Ragan told the committee. “This is an EV infrastructure project, and I’ll note that downtown Goshen is getting a Level 2 charging station, and downtown Nappanee is getting a Level 3 charging station. We are programing preliminary engineering and construction into the TIP now in fiscal years 2024 and 2026, with a total estimated cost to complete of about $260,000.”
Also receiving an amendment Wednesday was Phase III of the East College Avenue project running from Century Drive to the entrance of a planned development to the north of College Avenue.
“This is an auxiliary lanes and two-way left turn lanes project in Goshen, and we are adding in preliminary engineering for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, with right-of-way construction following outside of our current TIP,” Ragan said. “And the estimated cost to complete for this is $7.9 million.”
Rounding out the local project amendments was a bridge replacement project involving Bridge 385, which carries Hively Avenue/C.R. 18 over the Yellow River in Elkhart County.
“This is a bridge replacement, and we are adding in preliminary engineering in fiscal year 2024, and right of way in fiscal year 2025 and 2026,” Ragan said of the project. “And then note that construction is in 2027, which is outside of the TIP, so we won’t be adding that now."
Ragan noted that the estimated cost to complete the bridge replacement project is about $3.3 million.
ABOUT MACOG
MACOG is a voluntary organization of local governments that studies and attempts to resolve, for the benefit of each member and the region, areas of interlocal issues, which includes but is not limited to: transportation, transit, economic development, environment and other issues that impact the region.
Steering the activities of MACOG is its policy board. The policy board is comprised of elected officials representing the communities in Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall and St. Joseph Counties, and two deputy district commissioners from INDOT.
The MACOG Transportation Technical Advisory Committee includes the technical staff of the policy board members such as engineers, planners, airport directors and transit operators. The basic responsibilities of the TTAC include collaborating with staff to provide recommendations to the policy board in the development of the TIP and other transportation plans.
TTAC meetings take place at 9 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.