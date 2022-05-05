GOSHEN — Three local performing arts groups are headed to Indianapolis to compete in the ISSMA finals.
Goshen High School’s wind ensemble will compete at 9:20 a.m. Saturday at Lawrence Central High School, 7300 E. 56th St., Indianapolis; and Concord High School’s wind ensemble will compete at 11:50 a.m.
The duo is, along with Penn High School, top contenders among 16 concert bands throughout the state of Indiana. Co-director of the Goshen High School wind ensemble said the honor is particularly noteworthy because of the region’s lack of private instructors.
“There are some band programs where every kid must take private lessons to be in the top band and we just don’t have that here,” he said. “We don’t live next to a big university or have a lot of private teachers around.”
He recalled the former head of the Goshen band Max Mault telling him that if he wanted students to know the material, the band directors would have to teach it. So that’s what he and co-director Josh Kaufman did.
“For these kids, I don’t know that they understand the gravity of it or just how special this is,” he said of the state final competition.
He went on to explain that during marching band season, bands are divided up by school size, but for concert bands, there are no classifications.
“This year might mean a bit more to me because we’re coming out of two years of not having [Indiana State School Music Association finals],” he continued. “I think we have one kid who’s actually been to this state final.”
It’s not uncommon for Goshen to attend concert band state finals — they’ve attended every year since 2007, except for 2014, but Cox said their placement doesn’t matter to him.
“We try to drill it into our kids, it doesn’t matter if you’re first or last,” he said. “You made it.”
Each band performs three songs during their concert finals show. Cox said the Goshen band’s first song leans heavily on their woodwinds. The song is titled, “Celebrations,” by John Zdechlik.
“This year we have a lot of great woodwind seniors,” he explained. He went on to describe the song as super fast and with no letdown for roughly the entire eight minutes of the piece. “When we were picking out music for the group, it was kind of ‘about what do you have?’ I have some awesome seniors in every section really but woodwinds in particular really shine in this one.”
They will also be performing “Farthest Sea” by Japanese composer Shuhei Tamura, and “Army of the Nile” by Kenneth J. Alford.
While attendance at the ISSMA Concert Band Finals is pretty typical, this year’s practice season left Concord’s wind ensemble unsure of their fate this year.
When Director Scott Spradling fell from the stage into the orchestra pit Feb. 28, breaking his leg in 10 places, his partner Steve Peterson had to take over the entire band. Peterson has been the band’s sole conductor since March 1.
“We were kind of put in a weird position where I was out of commission,” Spradling, who is still recovering, explained. “I had to have two surgeries and I still am not going in full-time all the time so Steve has really stepped it up.”
Becoming unexpectedly short-staffed left the band unable to split for more comprehensive rehearsals and it left Spradling fearing for his band until, after weeks away, he was finally able to return and hear them again for the first time since February.
“The thing is, it’s kind of like you forget how much energy comes from the kids,” he said. “I was staring at walls for a month and then to get in there and be surrounded by 60 kids and the energy they brought and then when they played ... You want to be real about it. You want to be able to get more out of them, so you go in thinking it may be really bad, but it was better than I remembered or expected and I said to them, ‘I think you’re on your way to being a really good band.’”
Then last Saturday at the state qualifiers, he heard them play again.
“They got on stage last Saturday and realized it, and they put on a great performance,” he said. “In band director world, qualifying is a pretty big deal and we’re pretty excited about.”
Compounding the difficulty for Concord’s band was the fact that they decided to change one of their three performance pieces in March. In the end, they’ll be performing “Symphonic Suite,” by Clifton Williams, “Perthshire Majesty,“ by Samuel Hazo, and “March Azure,” by Mark Wolfram
CHOIR FINALS
Later in the evening, Goshen High School’s Advanced Crimson Choir will compete at 8:10 p.m. at Pike High School in the ISSMA State Concert Choir Finals.
Co-director Katie Miller O’Leary said the choir, too, has a long history of success at state competitions, having three state titles and being runners up at least half a dozen times.
Like other performing art concert groups, though, this will be the first time in three years students are competing at the state level
“For us, we have one student in our whole choral program who has competed at the state level vocally,” O’Leary said. “None of our current choral students except for that one student, who was a freshman, have been to state.”
They, too, will be competing among the 16 best choirs in the state, according to the ISSMA association, but for O’Leary, it’s about learning how to improve as a choir, hearing other choirs, and exploring possibilities with high school choir.
“I think that’s one of the coolest things about this is having our students exposed to wonderful music and to see what awesome things are going on throughout the state.”
O’Leary is proud of the performance she and co-director Steve Synder have created for this year’s state finals.
“Part of Goshen’s history with music and part of what we try to do here is expose kids to multicultural music and music that delights our audience and our judges,” she explained. “It’s a very different program that we’ve put together, one that is really truly western classical music and then we have a very lyrical piece and then the last, the inspiration for, the composer literally says, is the Muppets’ Swedish chef.”
Goshen’s mixed concert choir will be performing “Chariot,’ by Peter Louis Van Dijk, “Lux Aurumque,” by Eric Whitacre, and “El Hambo,” by Jaakko Mäntyjärvi.
