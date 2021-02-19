LAGRANGE — Local students have been jumping for joy — and heart health — recently.
Lakeland Primary School recently participated in the Kids’ Heart Challenge to raise money for the American Heart Association. According to a news release from school officials, students identified loved ones they would jump for. The Kids’ Heart Challenge culminated in a jump rope party Friday for students.
Classes were then held to work on earning hearts for effort, kindness and behaviors that make hearts happy. When students meet a heart goal, they get to slime their teacher, the news release stated.
During gym class, students have been learning about the heart, nutrition and how important activity is for heart health. Students also worked on perfecting their jump rope skills and learned some tricks, officials stated, as well as having fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.