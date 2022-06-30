Area students honored by Lewis University
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Several local students were among about 1,400 honored on the Lewis University dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester.
They include: Meghan Bontrager, Milford; Sabrina Kurian, Elkhart; Allison Lankowicz, Elkhart; and Sophia Lenfestey, Elkhart.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.
Shank, Ramer make U-W Dean’s List
EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. — Lilianna Shank, Elkhart, College of Education & Human Sciences, and Mallory Walerko, Wakarusa, College of Education & Human Sciences, are among the 2,461 students named to the The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire spring dean’s list.
Dixon earns degree from Quinnipiac
HAMDEN, Conn. — Andrew Dixon, Syracuse, received a Master of Business Administration from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.
Kline makes Trinity Christian dean’s list
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Adriana Klein, Warsaw, has made Trinity Christian College’s spring dean’s list.
The dean’s list is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. It is recognized for traditional undergraduate students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better in 12 or more credits with grade points.
Simpson on dean’s list
LINCOLN, Neb. — Emma Mae Simpson, Goshen, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Ella Ramer on president’s list
OXFORD, Ohio — Sami Scigouski, Howe, was named to the Miami University spring 2021-22 president’s list.
Howe is earning a Bachelor of Science, Certificate degree in Games + Simulation, e-Sports Management.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Clark named to dean’s list at Youngstown State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Hailey Clark, Bristol, majoring in Communication Studies — Interpersonal/Organizational Track, has been named to the dean’s list at Youngstown State University for spring.
Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade-point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.
Local students named to Wheaton dean’s list
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College dean’s list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.
The following students were named to the spring dean’s list: Elli Rauch, Elkhart; Luke Hochstetler, Nappanee; and Spencer Britton, Winona Lake.