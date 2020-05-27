GOSHEN — Interested in mentoring an at-risk student in the Goshen area? If so, there’s a growing program to do so through Goshen Community Schools that needs volunteers.
Created in January of 2019 though a partnership between GCS and various community organizations, the program, known as Developing RedHawks Intentionally with Volunteer Engagement, or D.R.I.V.E., is specifically targeted to help support students as they transition from elementary to middle school.
According to GCS Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe, who provided a brief update on the mentoring program during a meeting of the Goshen school board Tuesday evening, volunteers through the program are matched with a student in either fifth or sixth grade with the intent they will meet weekly to mentor that student through the completion of their eighth-grade year.
“This program targets students who might be in danger of becoming disconnected from school, and is focused on the middle school years, when the first signs of eventually dropping out begin to appear,” Metcalfe told the board. “D.R.I.V.E. mentors spend approximately 30 to 45 minutes per week meeting with a student in an informal setting. These volunteers have made the commitment to remain a mentor to the same student throughout his/her middle school experience.”
According to Mike Varner, 2020 chair of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and a point person for the program, the idea for the D.R.I.V.E. program came about through a collaboration between GCS and the Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club.
“In January 2019, we had a community panel assessment, because Kiwanis is all about kids,” Varner said of the program’s origins. “We talked about issues like vaping, and Fortnite, and the things that kids get into. And one of the things that stuck with us — and this is kind of how we evolved it — was what kids need to thrive. And the four things that kind of pull it all together is kids need to feel happy, healthy, safe and loved.”
After the panel, the participants formed an ad hoc committee tasked with exploring how best to achieve those four primary goals for local at-risk youth. And, according to Varner, the answer couldn’t be to just throw money at the problem.
“We can’t write a check for this. Writing a check for $50,000, or whatever the number is, isn’t going to solve this,” Varner said. “So, we very quickly around the table started talking about how we can help, and how we’ve got to deploy ourselves, not our wallets, and get involved with kids.”
That, he said, is when the idea for D.R.I.V.E. was born.
“We thought those years, those early teenage years and before, middle school years, is where we can make the most impact, and help drive them forward and think about their future,” Varner said of the program. “And what this is is, this is a one-on-one relationship, about a half hour a week, with volunteers. And unfortunately for these kids, a lot of times, that is the most stable relationship in their life.”
Having served about 26 students at its high point last year, the idea has always been to continue growing the program and reaching more students, Varner said, though the recent advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown an unexpected wrench in those expansion plans.
“So, we’ve kind of derailed a little bit, obviously,” Varner said, though he was quick to note all of the program’s supporters are still very much committed to seeing the program continue to grow and flourish moving forward.
“I want this to grow. I’m super pumped about this,” he added of the program. “An interesting dynamic ... is we have more men doing it than women, and I guess I thought it would be the other way around. And, in some ways, I think that’s awesome, that men are pouring into these kids’ lives. But yeah, we want to keep it growing. I hate to think that a kid that really could use help from this relationship is on a waiting list and we can’t fill it. And we’re talking about maybe 15 to 20 hours in an entire year of volunteer time. And believe it or not, it can be an unbelievable impact to a child’s life.”
For more information about the D.R.I.V.E. program or to volunteer, contact Metcalfe at ametcalfe@goshenschools.org.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Were notified that the transportation department intends to issue a request for proposals for vehicle repair and maintenance due to capacity limitations of both personnel and the current transportation facility. The proposal will seek to find a contractor/vendor to provide the appropriate staffing resources, tools, parts, materials, supplies, and diagnostic equipment to perform maintenance, repair, inspections and other services for the department.
• Were notified that several hundred requests for refunds have been processed in response to various school trips and other educational opportunities that had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
