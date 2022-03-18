Local sculpture set for art show

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Wawasee Chamber and the SWCC Foundation, Inc. have announced a community sculpture created in partnership with the Pathways CTE welding class made from donated community scrap metal.
Last summer, Executive Director Renea Salyer collected materials with a vision to create a fish sculpture as a community project for Syracuse. She approached the welding class instructor, Kenneth Long asking for assistance from his class to weld the project together.
“The results are outstanding!” Salyer said in a news release. “Mr. Long and his students were very inspired by the artistic project as an innovative approach to the welding trade.”
The fish sculpture is a rendering of one of our native species, the bluegill, and the creative product of welding student, Christopher Jarvis. The project was a combined effort with the help of West Noble student, Mikayla Nichols who created the artwork template, and Fairfield student, Alex Yoder who assisted Christopher by cutting out the templates and the metal parts of the fins.
The sculpture is on a swivel and placed on a stand recycled from donated metal from a Rinker Boats display. Christopher Jarvis took the idea, the supplied box of junk creating a spectacular piece of art for the community.
“We are very proud of his work and hope he uses the talent he found in future endeavors,” Salyer said.
The sculpture will be placed at an upcoming art show coming up at the Wawasee High School on May 2nd through May 6. Until then, it will be housed in the Syracuse Wawasee Chamber office at 207 N. Huntington St., Syracuse, where the public is welcome to stop by and see it.
Ms. Salyer plans to take it out to events and eventually find an outdoor location for the piece to be displayed permanently, the release said.
The Chamber will conduct a naming contest on social media and are looking for creative ideas to name the sculpture. Visit their Facebook page or group page Experience Syracuse to submit your name idea
