FORT WAYNE — Fairfield Marching Pride competed in Class C against Garrett, Norwell, Angola, and Concordia Lutheran High Schools at the Homestead Fall Festival of Bands Invitational at Homestead High School Saturday.
Fairfield shared the visual caption award with Concordia Lutheran, but solely took the awards for music and general effects. Fairfield got first place, Concordia Lutheran was second, and Angola took third.
The grand champion trophy was awarded to Fairfield at the end for having the highest score of all classes at the competition. Classes D,C, and B were represented at the event. Wawasee Marching Warrior Pride came in second place, for Class B
On the same day, Goshen Crimson Band, competing in Class A, brought in a score of 75.950, winning for Best General Effect, Best Music and Best Visual at the Plymouth Harvest Festival at Plymouth High School. At the same event, Concord Marching Minutemen also won for Best General Effect, Best Visual and Best Music in Class B, scoring at 73.200.
NorthWood Red Regiment also saw some success at the same event, winning Best General Effect, Best Music and Best Visual with a score of 68.300 in Open Class C.
For complete results go to inbands.com/contests.