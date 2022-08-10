MICHIGAN CITY — More than 200 members of the Patrick Industries family participated in a top-bottom makeover of a Michigan City veteran’s home by partnering with the Lifetime television show, Military Makeover.
Patrick Industries, Elkhart, was the title sponsor for the season highlighting the Michael Stupar family, which will air on Lifetime August-September. Team members from over 25 different Patrick brands came together to work multiple shifts from June 4-17, in order to complete the makeover just in time for the reveal day on June 18 for the family.
Doyle Stump, executive vice president of Innovation at Patrick shared the Company’s appreciation for the team member’s efforts and for industry partner Thor Industries, which provided three RV’s — two from Jayco and one from Heartland — for use on the site for the production crew, talent, and for Patrick’s team members.
“This served as our home away from home office,” Stump said, “allowing us to meet with, schedule and organize all of the volunteer staff throughout the duration of the project.” He added that they had between 25 and 40 team members per day working on site.
Stump said he was part of an 11-member planning committee who’d been working on this project since March.
“There’s a lot of planning involved — every surface was touched — it was a four-month remodel compressed into a 10-day makeover,” he said.
When asked how Patrick Industries first got involved with Military Makeover he responded, “Our CEO Andy Nemeth was contacted by BrandStar Studios (associate producer) Marc Eisenberg in 2020 about becoming a supporting partner for one of the shows. As an organization, we’ve always had a passion to positively impact our veterans and their families, so we felt this was a great opportunity to not only contribute financially, but to show the heart and soul of our organization and our amazing teammates who also wanted to contribute to the cause.”
The company initially partnered on a show in Deerfield, Florida, for another military family last year bringing in products such as countertops, flooring, doors and fiberglass tubs and sinks along with a large group of volunteers from many of Patrick’s Indiana and Florida-based brands. Stump said he went down for more than a week. One of Patrick’s Midwest based brands, AIA Countertops, actually drove a team down from Indiana with countertops and installed them.
That experience generated a lot of excitement around the project, leading them to partner again this year, but with a much-expanded role as a representative sponsor.
“One thing we wanted to do was bring this home to Michiana,” he said. “I saw the experiences we had and we wanted to get more of the Patrick team involved regionally so the local community could better understand our Why and our Purpose.”
They wanted to find a family within 50 miles and the Stupar family was the perfect fit.
“The response of our team has once again been incredible,” Stump said. “We can’t put into words how proud we are to be a part of this group and the amazing work they have done. The purpose … the bigger why of impacting the lives of our veterans was made clear daily by the heart-felt effort of so many of our team members.”
Stump said they couldn’t reveal too much because the show won’t air until Aug. 12 but said, “All surfaces — interior and exterior were touched — walls, cabinets, countertops, flooring, fixtures interior and exterior, HVAC, landscaping — everything.”
Aside from the makeover, there were a lot of surprises for the couple while they were off site; some of which Patrick Industries team members or other local groups took part in.
Stump said, “When we talked about being a major sponsor, we knew we wanted to bring it local. The feeling a few of us got to walk away with and understanding the impact it had on the family; we wanted to expand that to as many local Patrick team members as possible and as many local people from the community as possible to be a part of that. We really wanted to hit them with that culture and the energy and passion for serving your fellow neighbor.”
He further said the diversity of the team working together was inspiring. We had many from the production crew representing countries like Haiti, Columbia, and states from coast to coast and all the different Patrick team members working together.
“We were all there for the single purpose and mission to take care of a 20-year veteran and his family that sacrificed all for us and for his nation,” he said.
The executive team, including Stump, CEO Andy Nemeth and others worked alongside other team members on demo day, “sweating it out together.”
“Although we don’t talk about it a lot,” Stump said, “as an organization that’s who we are. It’s important for us, for the community and industry to know that; it’s more important for our employees to know that and to see our servant leadership approach. We lead with humility and for influence, not status.”
He said that he felt that BrandStar had a similar purpose-based culture. He shared that the show’s designer Jennifer Bertrand (winner of the third season of HGTV Design Star) worked side by side with them on days she wasn’t filming.
THE CAST
Co-host of the show, Art Edmonds, and designer Jennifer Bertrand shared what it meant to the show to have Patrick Industries as a partner.
Edmonds said, “Oh my gosh, we have some great companies like Patrick step up and help deserving military families.”
He said when Patrick Industries wanted to be the sponsor in Indiana; they coordinated all the materials, construction team and volunteers.
“They brought out such a force of people,” he said. “We did a four- to six-month makeover in two weeks.”
He added that normally in a home makeover, they bring in each trade individually, “but we had everyone there at once! Then add in a couple of TV production crews and all our chaos; but we managed to get a show and a home makeover done,” Edmonds said.
Edmonds said, “Top to bottom, bottom to top — everything was done — the basement, flooring, bathrooms and all new furniture. Patrick (Industries) helped find the family and brought an amazing team.”
“It shows that many corporations want to give back and what better way to show that then to send people and products and it all goes directly to the veterans.”
Bertrand said, “It was amazing! I feel like I got to know everyone at Patrick from the CEO and president to every aspect of worker — and to watch all the different departments of the company meet each other and they are all so kind and willing to do anything in order to love on someone. I can’t say enough about all the helpers.”
She shared that she had Doyle (Stump’s) wife making a tablescape and helping with a fairy garden for one of the daughters.
“When you look at a company that normally leads a large team and they let a designer they don’t know take over with blind trust and just let me tell everyone what to do and they pitch in to do what’s needed. That says a lot about a company,” Bertrand said.
She added with Patrick Industries they had all aspects — the ceiling tiles, the shiplap wall paneling — they even shut down their finishing facilities to paint the interior doors. “There were so many ways they helped,” she said.
Edmonds said every family is unique in their own way and when they’re away from home they’re throwing surprises at them left and right. A surprise honeymoon was donated for them and upgrades for their vehicle.
“We already wowed them then as the guy who opens the car door and leads them up the driveway, you can only imagine how overcome they were,” he said.
Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Stupar was injured in Iraq in 2004 but went on to serve an additional 17 years. He retired in November, 2021 ending a 20-year career decorated with numerous awards, medals and commendations.
Edmonds said often the veterans, “Don’t feel they deserve the attention; they say things like ‘I was at work doing my job.’”
“Someone like Michael — a big strong tough guy but with a big heart — you can’t help but get emotional,” Edmonds said. “They think of those that didn’t come home.”
He said a lot of Vietnam veteran friends were there, too, and when they saw the renovated basement where they entertain veterans and their families, Michael said, “Everyone is welcome in our home.”
Edmonds said he’s always amazed at how Jennifer incorporates the personality of the veteran into the home and seeing the girls’ reactions to their bedrooms was amazing.
Edmonds said he’d been to Indiana before and said, “The more I travel I realize the common thread we have — whether it’s a big city that’s progressive with technology or a small town with conservative values and family farms — at the end of the day we’re all one country. Everybody wants the same things. They just want to live life in peace and happiness and honor those who defend that.”
Stump concluded that Patrick is not a high promoting company and felt that “This was another great opportunity to lead with all of our brands coming together and work as a Patrick team. We intend to continue to lead with our brands.”
Stump said Patrick Industries would likely help Military Makeover with Montel again in the future.
“The goal is to continue this in some way, shape or form with the Military Makeover team,” Stump said.