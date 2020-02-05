ELKHART — Seven local ETHOS teams were invited to attend the Indiana FIRST LEGO League State Championship in Fort Wayne recently. One of those teams, 31195 — Heroes, earned second place out of 48 teams made up of students between ages 9 and 14 who participated in the statewide STEM program.
With their top finish, they earned the opportunity to attend the Razorback International Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in May. ETHOS officials announced in a news release recently that teams from 16 different countries will attend the event. The Heroes also had the opportunity to compete in the event last year.
The accomplishment is one of many that is being achieved from the ETHOS partnership with GEARS as its exclusive robotics program provider. During this school year, ETHOS will host a total of 13 events impacting 1,200 youth. The events are a combination of science fairs and sporting events. Teams compete in head-to-head robot rounds but also have judging presentations that focus on the engineering process and how the team works together. The FIRST Tech Challenge League Championship was held Feb. 1 at the Success Academy South Bend.
In 1998, FIRST (For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) created a youth robotics program with the LEGO Group called FIRST LEGO League. In 1999, Indiana adopted the program and Elkhart Community Schools immediately created teams. From the beginning, ETHOS has supported schools with the required teaching materials and by hosting competitions for the students. For the past 20 years, ETHOS’ support of youth robotics has expanded to serving students in all grade levels throughout Elkhart County.
The FIRST robotics teams are broken down into four age groups in what they call their progression of programs. It allows students to learn critical thinking skills at age appropriate levels. ETHOS hosts multiple teams at their Elkhart Innovation Center and at the GEARS Robotics Studio in Granger.
The news release states ETHOS also works with many of the local school systems. Elkhart Community Schools, utilize ETHOS’ experiences for registration, equipment procurement and coach clinics. Trinity Lutheran and Saint Pius X rely on them for basic guidance and consultation. Penn Harris Madison offers after-school programs that incorporates the equipment and teachings by ETHOS teams.
The regional impact model has been well received by businesses that sponsor the teams and the program, according to the news release. Companies, including Bayer, Teachers Credit Union, First Source Bank, ASA Electronics and Saint Joseph Health System, help support the growing programs.
The future is bright for the students being impacted by these programs, officials stated in the news release. While they are working with robots, they are learning critical thinking and communication skills and building their self-confidence. Whether they choose a career related to robotics or not, they are learning great soft skills that will help them throughout their lives, officials added.
The programs are open to everyone in the community. Spring session teams are forming now and all age groups, except high schoolers, can enroll for spring. All ages can enroll this summer. Additional information can be found at gears.org.in. Also, ETHOS ethosinc.org is hosting the Elkhart County 4-H Robotics Club. Any 4-H member can enroll in the club and attend the Tuesday evening meetings. Call 574-266-7149 for more details.
