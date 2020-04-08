GOSHEN — As part of a continued effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb this week announced greater restrictions on the ability of customers to access grocery stores and other state businesses moving forward.
While the governor’s executive order includes many of the restrictions and mandates already outlined in past announcements, Holcomb’s announcement this week also included a number of updates and restrictions focused specifically at those retail businesses that provide “necessities of life.”
A sample of such businesses include: grocery stores; supermarkets; supercenters or mass merchandizers, such as Meijer and Walmart; specialty food stores; certified farmer's markets; farm and produce stands; convenience stores and gas stations; pharmacies; hardware and supply stores; and building material and supplies stores such as Lowe's and Menards.
Under Holcomb’s executive order, all retail businesses providing the “necessities of life” may continue to remain open to the public, though only under the following conditions and restrictions:
• Such businesses should limit the number of customers in their facility at any given time to achieve the CDC’s required social distancing;
• Such businesses should limit their hours of operation and consider implementing separate operating hours for the elderly and other vulnerable customers; and
• Such businesses shall comply with social distancing and sanitation of applicable areas and other mitigation measures to protect its employees and the public.
As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, all other retail businesses not designated as selling the “necessities of life” may remain open only for online or call-in ordering with delivery or curbside pickup.
CHANGES IMPLEMENTED
At Kroger, located at 209 Chicago Ave. in Goshen, employees were already hard at work implementing the governor’s new mandates as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Actually, much of that, as a company, we were proactive on before the executive order came down Monday night,” said Kroger Store Manager Charles Neuwirth. “Well in advance of this, we had implemented restricted shopping hours, and all 24-hour stores began closing overnight and had restricted the hours. We’ve done that a couple times, revising that, based on the need of what we were seeing out in the market.”
Neuwirth noted the store is operating under the reduced hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily in response to the pandemic.
“We just announced that on Easter we’ll be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Neuwirth added. “So, we’re going to have even more restricted hours on that day in order to give our associates a break and some more time with their families, and again, for us to restock and clean after what we expect will be a very busy Easter selling season coming up here in the next few days.”
Additionally, Neuwirth noted the store has implemented designated shopping hours for the elderly and other vulnerable customers during specific days of the week as part of the virus response.
“We have reserved additional hours for our most vulnerable group of customers that are out there, and the seniors,” he said. “So, we ask that the public observe and honor our request that seniors and the vulnerable group shop Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. That is their time.
“And I already mentioned that we’ve restricted hours so that we can spend more time cleaning and stocking, and that’s exactly what we’re doing with that time that’s given to us. So, we have stepped up our cleaning,” he added. “We’re taking that time to clean our carts thoroughly and often continually throughout the day, our hand baskets, our restrooms, our check lanes, our fuel centers, and especially the handles of the fuel pumps, and all the touch points throughout the store. We have a lot of glass doors here in the store. So, we’re cleaning the doors, cleaning the glass handles, etc.”
Speaking to the governor’s new directive requiring stores such as Kroger to limit the number of customers inside the store at any given time to ensure proper social distancing standards, Neuwirth noted Kroger already had a customer tracking system in place, known as QueVision, which it has been able to modify to help the chain comply with the new directive.
“The nice thing about Kroger is that we’ve had a system in place for many years, called QueVision, and we’ve just adapted it to the circumstance that we’re facing right now,” Neuwirth said. “We use this system to help us manage our flow and our front end through our check lanes every day so that we can get our customers in and out. We know that during normal times, that’s one of their biggest pet peeves, having to wait in line. So, that helps us manage that piece and highly satisfy our customers by getting them in and out as quickly as possible.”
According to Neuwirth, the system uses infrared sensors located throughout the store to continuously monitor how many customers enter or leave the store at any given time throughout the day.
“And it basically knows, through these sensors, how many customers are here,” he said. “So, for example, our store will be at capacity at 395 customers. And what we’re doing is, we’re looking at 50% capacity based on international building code. So, that 395 is our 50% here at the Goshen location.
“Right now, the standard building capacity for grocery stores is one person per 60 square feet. To accommodate the spacing for social distancing, we’re now limiting it to one person per 120 square feet, and this QueVision system will alert us and the store when we’re approaching that,” he added. “So, as we’re approaching that number, we’ll get a notice saying we’re getting close to capacity. And then when we get within 10 percent of that, I’ll get another alert that says it’s time to start limiting customers in the store. And then that system will continue to monitor, and once it tells me we’re good, I’ll allow some more customers to come in. So, I think it’s a really cool system, because instead of us having to physically count customers, we’ve already got the technology in place to do it for us.”
And for those who would prefer not to have to enter the store at all to get their groceries, Neuwirth noted Kroger also offers a grocery pickup option where customers can order items online or using the store’s mobile app, and then all they have to do is drive to a designated area of the store parking lot and someone from the store will collect and deliver their items right to their car.
“And here with the events that have recently happened with this pandemic, we have actually opened that up at no fee. Safety is one of our core values as a company, and we know that we’ve got a lot of customers at this time who are very concerned about being in public spaces. So, we have offered that at no additional fee at this time,” Neuwirth said, noting that customers previously utilizing the service had been charged a $4.95 per use fee.
Given the service’s growing popularity, Neuwirth did note that wait times for the service have been increasing, so users should plan ahead when electing to utilize the service in the days ahead.
“Normally, there had not been a wait. They could usually place their order within a couple three hours and have their groceries ready for pickup. However, right now the demand is certainly exceeding capacity in many cases,” he said. “So, there are, in many cases right now, more than a day’s wait for a time slot available. I’d recommend that people plan ahead and plan to maximize their order, versus just placing an order for a few items. I would plan for a couple three days out at a minimum at this point. Planning ahead for the groceries, and then maximizing the grocery list are recommended.
“And we absolutely encourage people to use the service, just for the fact that it seems to be lower contact and less risk at this point,” he added. “We do have trained associates that will pick out the items and bring your order out to you curbside.”
While the reduced store hours and required social distancing mandated by the state are admittedly an inconvenience for the store’s customers, Neuwirth was quick to note his experience with customers in the days and weeks since the virus’ arrival have been overwhelmingly positive.
“You know, my personal opinion is that our customers have been very good about this overall,” Neuwirth said of the changes. “We’ve got messages that are on our in-store broadcast system that are basically public service announcements about keeping your social distancing, observing the signs and markers that we have in place, etc. Most have been very good about that, and I think they all know that we’re all in this together. And it’s definitely a time, more so than probably any other time in my career, that I’ve heard customers really stop our associates and give a whole-hearted “thank you” for their being here and doing what they’re doing.”
In addition to Kroger, numerous other area grocery stores, supercenters and retailers have also recently implemented changes in response to the virus.
Included among those stores is Owen’s Market, located at 903 Lincoln Way South, Ligonier.
“We have updated our service hours to allow our store teams time to rest, clean, get new product in and on the shelf,” store representatives said in a provided statement. “Our store hours are as follows: Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. We will dedicate the first hour of shopping on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. to seniors 60 and above and other high-risk customers as defined by the CDC.”
Representatives of Meijer, located at 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, indicated similar changes having recently been implemented in response to the virus.
“We’re working very hard to secure additional quantities of items that families need most at this time, and we appreciate your patience as we do our best to keep our shelves stocked for you and your families. We still encourage you to visit your local Meijer during our new store hours, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., if you are looking for a specific product, as we do have deliveries of most grocery products coming in every day,” store representatives indicated in a provided statement. “We are also offering dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.”
Those who frequent Lowes, located at 2219 Rieth Blvd., Goshen, will also notice a few changes, including reduced store hours, in the weeks ahead as the store adapts to the virus’ spread.
“As an essential retailer, we are here for you and our community in your time of need. Our stores will open normal business hours, and will be closing earlier to allow our teams time to clean and stock our stores for you,” store representatives said in a provided statement. “Our business hours are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.”
ENFORCEMENT
While the governor’s past virus-related directives to businesses had essentially been recommendations with no clear method of enforcement, Holcomb’s recent executive order also included the creation of a new Enforcement Response Team, which he said will be able to provide warnings, issue fines and, if warranted, shut businesses down should they fail to comply with the new directives.
According to the governor, the new Enforcement Response Team will be tasked with responding to and investigating all reports of violations of the executive order other than reports of unsafe workplace conditions, which are under the jurisdiction of OSHA.
“The Enforcement Response Team shall be comprised of state law enforcement from agencies other than the Indiana State Police, who are sworn to enforce any law of the State,” the executive order states. “I direct all state agency heads who have law enforcement officers within their agencies and who are sworn to enforce any law of the state to make their officers available to assist in enforcing this executive order.”
Holcomb noted he has designated the chairman of the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission to lead the new enforcement effort.
Holcomb went on to direct the Enforcement Response Team, in conjunction with the Indiana State Department of Health and/or local boards of health, to take all available administrative and enforcement actions against businesses or entities failing to comply with restrictions and other public health requirements for businesses as set forth in the executive order, including:
• Issuing a verbal order to cease the unsafe practice so an owner has an opportunity to comply;
• If a business entity fails to comply with a verbal order, ISDH shall issue an order to cease the unsafe practice;
• If a business entity continues operation in an unsafe manner despite an order to cease and desist, the ISDH shall issue an order to close the business entity;
• If an order to close a business is issued, the business shall be reported to the Secretary of State and to any relevant licensing, permitting or certifying board, commission or other entity for consideration of revocation proceedings; and
• If an order to close a business is issued, the matter should be considered for referral to the local prosecuting attorney.
Holcomb noted the executive order additionally may be enforced by state and local law enforcement to the extent set forth in Indiana law, including the Emergency Disaster Law.
Below is a sample of area retailers and their updated store hours in response to the virus:
Kroger
Address: 209 Chicago Ave., Goshen
Store Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
Owen’s Market
Address: 903 Lincoln Way S., Ligonier
Store Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (7 to 8 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays reserved for seniors age 60 and older and other high-risk customers)
Meijer
Address: 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen
Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays reserved for seniors and other high-risk customers)
Lowes
Address: 2219 Rieth Blvd., Goshen
Hours: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Sundays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Harding’s Friendly Market (two locations)
Address: 510 S. Main St., Middlebury
Store Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Address: 300 E. Elkhart St., Bristol
Store Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Martins (two locations)
Address: 1527 Bashor Road, Goshen
Store Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays reserved for seniors)
Address: 1401 College Ave., Goshen
Store Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays reserved for seniors)
Menards
Address: 1925 Lincolnway E., Goshen
Store Hours: Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
