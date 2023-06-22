GOSHEN — Local RE/MAX Results agents and teams were recently recognized in the 2023 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by RealTrends + Tom Ferry.
More than 27,500 U.S. real estate sales associates from every state are featured in America’s Best, a news release stated. Those ranked are among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States.
Local agent Steve Miller placed 27th in the Individuals rankings for most transactions, and Sheila Showalter ranked 148th for most transactions. Steve Miller also ranked 55th in individual sales volume. The Chantel Boone Real Estate Group placed 66th for most transactions by small teams, and they were 64th for highest volume for a small team. The Viruez Team placed seventh for most transactions by medium teams and 20th for highest sales volume by a medium team.
“It’s an honor for our company to be included in this list of hardworking and dedicated real estate professionals across the country,” said Todd Stock, broker-owner of RE/MAX Results in the release. “I’m more grateful than ever for each client who trusted us to help them buy or sell a home in the Goshen area over this truly unforgettable year.”
