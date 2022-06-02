DENVER, Colo. — A railroad which operates in Elkhart County is now the recipient of a federal safety grant.
Pioneer Lines, a holding company for 15 short line railroads across the United States, has announced it was awarded $4,458,173 in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement grants for its Elkhart and Western Railroad in Indiana and Gettysburg and Northern Railway (GET) in Pennsylvania, a news release stated.
The funding, which was awarded as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s fiscal year 2021 CRISI grant round, will be used to increase capacity, improve safety, and modernize rail infrastructure on two of Pioneer’s most active rail lines, the release reads.
“We are pleased to hear about the award of the CRISI grant and are grateful for the effort from the Elkhart and Western Railroad and our city staff in securing this funding,” said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. “Adequate maintenance of railroad crossings and infrastructure is key to minimizing traffic issues and improving travel in and around Elkhart and we appreciate the recognition from our federal legislators.”
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District, announced $2,618,173 in grant funding specifically for the EWR, the release added. The $5,236,346 total project includes upgrades to nine miles of track, improvements to three critical community crossings, and new rail construction to support customer growth and ease traffic delays and congestion due to blocked crossings, the release reads. The CRISI will fund 50% of the project cost with the remaining portion matched by the EWR, Indiana Department of Transportation, City of Elkhart, and St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission.
“The EWR plays a key role in the manufacturing economy of Elkhart, and this funding will allow the EWR to accommodate customer growth while improving safety and reducing blocked crossings in the community,” noted Alex Yeros, CEO and President of Pioneer Lines. “For the project to have the support of all levels of government — local, county, state, and federal — is a tremendous feat and underscores how transformational it will be for northern Indiana.”
The total cost for the two projects is $9,283,346, and construction is expected to be completed in 2024.