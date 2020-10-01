Growing up on a farm in rural Elkhart County, Nathan Hooley knew at a young age he wanted to one day take over family business.
What he didn’t know when he was just a 14-year-old helping to farm 106-acres of his grandmother’s land in New Paris, was how high-tech his future would be.
Nathan, a factory worker by day — actually early morning, from around 4:30 a.m. to early afternoon, around 1:30 p.m. — and a farmer at Ridge Lane Farm the rest of the time, is admittedly not very tech savvy.
But when he married Emily in January 2020, Nathan not only gained a wife but the perfect person to expand the farm’s presence to the community and beyond.
Emily, who said she was not interested in farming before meeting Nathan and had never considered farming as a living, does enjoy the other work needed to keep the business going,
“Field work isn’t my sweet spot,” she laughed, “but I do enjoy bookkeeping and I enjoy technology a bit more than Nathan does, so I end up a lot on the communications end of things. If you message the farm, you’ll talk to me. I love to do that.”
OH, THE POSSIBILITIES
When he was younger, Nathan and his family sold produce at farmers markets. But having to wake up early in the morning and get to the market with all their supplies just got to be too much for them, he explained.
So, about two years ago, Nathan began to focus more efforts on expanding the farm, he said.
“That’s when I kind of made the decision and my own business account and started doing things more on my own,” Nathan said. “I have had input from other farmers and (listen to) podcasts that have really given me a lot of information and it has really inspired me to move forward with farming because it has opened up a lot of possibilities.”
One possibility that recently opened for Nathan and Emily is a website detailing available produce and numerous pick-up locations for customers throughout the area.
“This summer was the first time that we’ve pioneered getting an online store,” Emily explained. “We signed up with a company that helps us with the software and built us the website. We have all of our produce on there, and we have it available to purchase in small quantities. If you want a bag of carrots, and a bag of beets and a bunch of kale, you can do that. And you can pay with credit card. Then we have pickup locations established. We have one in South Bend and one in Mishawaka, the farm here is a pickup location and one in Goshen,” Emily said.
She explained that having drop-off locations throughout the community has been easier than establishing home delivery.
“We just feel like we don’t have the staff and the resources, and even the organizational space right now to do much home delivery,” Emily said. “So, we’ve established these pickup locations. When you purchase from the website, and you place these items in your cart, you select which pickup location you would like to have. You can see them all and the dates when they’re available. There’s always an order cutoff; you have to place your order by a certain time in order for us to fill it.”
Nathan added that the online option is something he would like to grow.
“We’d really like to get the word out there, and the website is a way to really make it convenient for people,” he said.
Vintage Meadows Farm, owned by Ryan and Katrina Schrock and located on Ind. 4 in Goshen, described as a “farm-to-table, family farm” on their website, is one of the businesses Nathan and Emily Hooley sell their produce to. Vintage Meadows also offers an online store, with pickup locations at the farm and for delivery in dozens of locations around Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.
In a blog post made May 29 on Vintage Meadows’ website, the Schrocks announced an increase in orders from the farm’s products, which includes produce, meats, honey, coffee, eggs and even cookies, “created a strain for our family rather than peace and we’ve recognized the need to change.”
The family decided to transition from selling at the Goshen Farmers Market to on-farm pickup on Saturdays. According to Vintage Farms’ website, the last day the Schrocks sold at the market was June 6.
Vintage Farms customers can pay shop online via the website, pay for their items then pick up pre-bagged orders each Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the farm.
SIGN OF THE TIMES
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more businesses have offered options to buy online with curbside pickup as buyers look to practice social distancing. While the website is fairly new for Ridge Lane Farms, Emily said she believes buyers appreciate the farm’s pickup locations for that reason as well.
“We understand from other people in the business from throughout the United States that this type of farming has really picked up during the pandemic,” she explained. “People appreciate the opportunity to meet; all of our pickup locations are outdoors, open air, and there’s very short contact so there’s not as much risk as spreading the disease. There are some people who just really value that. From what we’ve understood that has really grown this type of business.”
Future farm events at Vintage Meadows will be planned, according to an announcement on their website, however, due to the pandemic, the current drive-through option allows customers to remain in their vehicles for pickup.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the Goshen Farmers Market for providing us an opportunity to connect with our community in this way,” Vintage Meadows owners stated on their website. “We are so blessed by the relationships we’ve been able to build at the farmers market and are excited to continue serving you on the farm!”
OPPORTUNITY
Looking ahead is important to farmer Ben Hartman, who runs Clay Bottom Farm with his wife, Rachel Hershberger, inside the Goshen city limits.
“As a country, we have a real opportunity to re-shape agriculture going forward, post-pandemic. We have the opportunity to make big, structural changes to fix the iniquity problem in farming, to really break down the barriers of entry for women farmers, people of color, and other traditionally underrepresented groups,’” Hartman stated. “Together — nationally, on a state level, and locally — we can work to build more regional and more resilient food systems. And we can take giant leaps forward when it comes to farming in ways that do less harm to the Earth. Despite all the uncertainty right now, I’m actually excited about the future, and really grateful to live in a
supportive and progressive community like Goshen, which in many ways is ahead of the curve when it comes to supporting local food.”
While Clay Bottom Farm saw demand for produce rising before the pandemic, Hartman said, after March of this year, sales on the farm increased by at least one-third.
He added that currently 90% of food grown at the Goshen farm sells within one-and-a-half mile away.
“That’s a real testament to how supportive Goshen is of local food,” Hartman said. “We’re very lucky to live here.”
MEETING DEMAND
Among the businesses Hartman sells to are Maple City Market, Venturi Pizzeria, The Electric Brew, The Goshen Brewing Co., Dutch Maid Bakery, Bread and Chocolate and Bethany Christian Schools, all in Goshen, as well as Purple Porch.
Amanda Guzman, marketing coordinator at Maple City Market, said it is “extremely important” to offer locally grown products at the business because it helps take care of the community and the economy.
“Local is at the heart of what the market does,” she said. “We have a vibrant food community in this area and we are happy to be a connecting point for our farmers and shoppers alike. Through the pandemic the relationships we maintain with local farmers became essential to keep our shelves full.”
Hartman agreed, adding, “The closer our food stays to our farm, the less time we have to spend on the road. This cuts our costs and gives us more time to farm,” he said. “Also, we get to interact with our customers. We receive direct feedback on our work, which helps us improve and motivates us. The product of our work doesn’t just drift off into a faceless economy. It’s consumed by people we know and who appreciate it.”
In addition, he said, selling produce locally benefits the environment.
“As an industry, agriculture is one of the leading contributors to climate change, in large part because food is shipped such great distances from the field to the grocery store,” Hartman said.
Clay Bottom Farm also has a 50-member CSA (community supported agriculture), which has farm employees delivering produce to shareholders’ porches.
THE MAIN FOCUS
Community supported agriculture is also something important to Jon Zirkle, of Bushelcraft Farm, which rents about 13 acres of land at Southgate Crossing, 27751 C.R. 26, Elkhart.
The farm, in its first year, focuses on growing healthy food and educating community members via classes, through CSA share subscriptions and through volunteer opportunities for individuals.
“We began offering classes in January right off the bat,” Zirkle said. “We were really encouraged and had a really good turnout.”
Classes are open to all types of farmers, from those with small acreage to those with just patio gardens, Zirkle explained. Some of the past classes offered include “Composting!,” “Wild Edibles: Eat your weeds!” and “Drying or Curing Herbs & Veggies.”
Zirkle said one of the main goals of the farm was to create a CSA. The focus also was placed on Seed to Feed, a program through Church Community Services in Elkhart that works with a food pantry to address food insecurity in Elkhart County.
“We had 23 households participate in the CSA this summer, which we were thrilled with for our first go,” Zirkle said. “And now we are doing fall CSA; we just started Sept. 1. We are doing two rounds of CSA this year.”
Several of the 26 fall shareholders were repeat customers from the summer CSA, he added. In addition to paying for food from the farm, Bushelcraft offers a work/share program, which allows shareholders to work at the farm for fresh produce shares. One of the fall shareholders is participating in the work/share program, Zirkle said.
“We viewed in terms of food production, that mode of offering food to the community involves education,” he said. “CSA, most of it involves a learning curve for shareholders; a different way of eating, sometimes it’s weird or unusual to eat vegetables or herbs that maybe you wouldn’t buy or haven’t tried.”
Zirkle said both interest and demand is high, both for about getting food as well as for growing food.
“We say our main focus is education,” he said. “And in our minds, the CSA is education. We’re providing food but we’re also trying to educate people about what’s possible to grow here, and how to eat seasonally.”
A FACE BEHIND THE FOOD
Maple City Market places “grown in” labels on their produce to let shoppers know their food is locally grown. According to Guzman, being able to provide local food to buyers allows them to boast about the community.
“We can boast about the fact that local restaurants get their produce at MCM,” she said. “We can boast about how easy it is to find a quick, healthy, lunch if you’re in town just for the day or if you come down to the market daily. However, most importantly being able to provide local produce for our community that is reasonably priced and regularly accessible feels like our duty. … For us, being able to provide access to locally grown food means taking care of our community.”
Hartman agreed, adding that customers want a “face behind their food.”
“They want to trust the source of the kale or carrots or whatever it is they feed their kids and their families,” he said. “Also, the customer can financially support a local farm — that’s important to a lot of people, to know where their dollars are going.”
Guzman added that local produce causes shoppers to take notice.
“I think that when people see ‘grown in Goshen’ they’re immediately more intrigued but they’re 100% more likely to buy an ear of corn from a farm they drive by daily than one on the other side of the country,” she said. “It seems that now more and more people are looking into where their food comes from so to know that what you’re feeding your family was grown in your community by someone that could be your neighbor, is a good feeling.”
For more information on Bushelcraft Farm, visit their website at https://bushelcraftfarm.org/ or find them on Facebook at Bushelcraft Farm.
