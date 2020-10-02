When President Donald Trump tweeted out early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the world took notice. There were get-well wishes, some not-so-nice wishes and conspiracy theories.
In talking with local residents, one thing stood out: each had confidence in the Democratic system of government and the transfer of power if needed. Also, no one believes the coronavirus will really impact the election, even with Trump in quarantine.
Elkhart County Republican Party Chairman Dan Holtz said, “I do not it believe will impact the election at all. There’s a debate scheduled in a couple of weeks. I expect he will be recovered by then.”
He added, “Humanity has experienced viruses since the dawn of time. The epidemiological unfolding has never been under the microscope like it is now. People act like it is something new under the sun and it’s not. What’s different is there is a very popular president who the core democrats love to hate and that’s what is different.”
The president is active and healthy, Holtz pointed out. “In many states, over half of the deaths were from nursing homes, and in several states we’ve seen almost scandalous behavior by Democrat governors pushing the sick into nursing homes among our most vulnerable citizens. It’s nearly manslaughter in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. But I trust that the president is fit. He has very good medical care and I expect him to be back soon.”
Elkhart County Democratic Party Chairman Chad Crabtree agrees that Trump has the best health care in the world. “If he would have worn his mask and kept social distancing, it wouldn’t have happened.”
Crabtree said he wishes the Trumps well. “No one deserves to get it,” he added. “The virus is deadly. He said it knows no borders, no race or no social or economic status.
“Wear your mask and wash your hands,” Crabtree said. “Something I think the president should learn to follow.”
He thinks the debate showed that presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden was the most qualified and the most sane to take the presidency.
“Joe wears the mask. He’s socially distant — something the president didn’t do,” he said. “If you thumb your nose at it, it’s Russian roulette.”
Although Trump is in quarantine, Crabtree said the government will still function.
“That’s what makes this country great, with checks and balances,” he said.
If a transfer of power is needed, the president can decide or the cabinet can do it for him, “there’s a succession plan,” Crabtree said. “I think we’ll see him more on Twitter now. He will have nowhere else to go now but on Twitter.”
Crabtree wanted to point out that the voter registration deadline is Monday. He is encouraging everyone to vote, whether it’s voting early or going to the polls on election day.
“Exercise your right to cast your ballot in this election,” he said.
Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel, a Republican, concurs. “The president’s positive test nor anyone else’s test results will keep me from exercising my right to vote in person,” he said.
Republican Goshen City Councilman Doug Nisley said he does not think the positive test will impact the election.
“I think they will be doing a lot of virtual stuff,” he said. “I heard will be quarantined for 10 days now. As long as his health stays ... then everything will be fine.”
Nisley said Trump can Skype into his rallies.
“I think that will be fine,” he said.
As for Trump not wearing a mask at events, Nisley said it only takes one time of not wearing a mask. But it’s up to him if he wants to wear it or not. “We all have our freedom and our right to wear it or not,” he said. However, Nisley added, because it’s a health thing people should be wearing a mask. “When I go into a store, I put my mask on,” he said.
Goshen City Councilman Gilberto Perez Jr., a Democrat, said, “I think that positive test, I think kind of put the country on notice that no one is safe here, and we must all be responsible. Hopefully, the people who are following the president and support him will take heed and do the right thing of wearing a mask and following the preventative protocols.”
Perez is not sure if it will impact the election, but it will impact how he is able to interact with his base.
“Technology is working well with the president,” he said. “(Trump) will need to adjust with this new way of campaigning in a COVID manner. I do not doubt he will continue to do his work as the White House has said. But it will change how he will connect with party.”
COVID-19 survivor Jim McKee, a Republican Goshen City Councilman, said he does not believe the coronavirus will impact the election. “I’ve had it personally and what we’re picking up initially is that it’s a mild case.”
He thinks that regardless of the debates or the coronavirus at this time, people won’t change their mind on who they are going to vote for.
“Both candidates have some of their own issues,” he said.
One issue McKee said he faced after recovering from COVID-19 is that people seem to think he died from the disease. “Tell people I’m alive,” he said.
Goshen City Councilwoman Julia King, a Democrat, stated, “The president's COVID status is just a reminder to all of us that the virus is contagious. We need to continue to wear masks, which are proven to reduce the spread.
“Clearly, he'll get the best possible medical care, which sadly, isn't the case for all Americans. I wish him and the First Lady a speedy recovery. As far as predictions, if 2020 has taught us anything, it should be that we are in unpredictable times. In other words, I offer zero predictions.”
Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick, a Republican, stated, “I hope the President, his family and staff recover quickly and well. With the advances the medical field is making in treating the virus, I am certain the president’s recovery will be realized soon.”
Goshen City Councilman Matt Schrock, R-District 3, said he is certain Vice President Mike Pence will step up if needed.
"I hope (for) a quick recovery for President Trump and the First Lady," Schrock said.
