GOSHEN — As Americans mark the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, The Goshen News spoke with representatives of the local Democratic and Republican parties to get their thoughts on the anniversary and how the attack and its aftermath have shaped and changed the country over the past year.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s been a year. It seems like it was just yesterday,” said Chad Crabtree, chairman of the Elkhart County Democratic Party. “Being a political science guru, and interested in politics, and being the county chair and all, I remember watching the count, and watching the coverage unfold. And as I was watching, it was like, ‘This cannot be happening in this day and age.’ I hate to say it, but it kind of reminded me of 9-11, because you were watching things as they unfolded live.
“And honestly, it kind of affected me emotionally. I mean, this is a hallowed, sacred space,” he added of the Capitol. “Obviously there are elected officials there that I didn’t vote for, and that I disagree with, but I respect the office, and I respect the process. It’s our form of government. That’s how it works. People win and people lose. But if you don’t respect the sanctity of government, then you can just call us a third world country.”
Speaking to some of the ways he feels the incident has impacted or changed the country over the past year, Crabtree pointed to what he sees as a deepening of the already-expansive divide between the Republican and Democratic parties resulting from the attack.
“You know, unfortunately, in my opinion, it seems like its driven a wedge deeper into the divide between the two parties,” Crabtree said. “We have become more divisive, which shouldn’t be the case.”
Dick Griffen, former treasurer of the Elkhart County Republican Party, isn’t convinced that the attack had much of an impact on the relations between Democrats and Republicans, however.
“During the Trump Administration, it was already about as contentious as you could get,” Griffen said of the two parties. “But it definitely hasn’t improved any, in spite of the fact that Biden has promised to bring the country together. ... There is certainly not anything favorable in his performance.”
For his part, Griffen said he feels the American public hasn’t been given a true picture of what actually occurred on Jan. 6, and doesn’t believe the narrative that the attack was led by a mob of crazed Trump supporters intent on overturning the election at the urging of the former president.
“Obviously there were some Trump supporters who got caught up in it, but the people that instigated it, and encouraged it, were not Trump supporters,” Griffen said. “It was instigated, and set up, by people who wanted to cause trouble, whether they were supporters of the anti-Trump group, or whether they just wanted to cause trouble.
“There were a lot of people in the bureaucracy that did not like Trump, and that can’t be overlooked,” he added. “There’s a possibility that some of those people were maybe, well, maybe not behind it, but were supporting it somehow. I don’t know. I wasn’t there. I don’t participate in that kind of thing. But unfortunately, I think the lessons that have been learned from that day are not good lessons, because I don’t think we’ve been told the full story. And we certainly have not heard the honest facts about what happened. That’s not been publicized in the national media at all.”
Crabtree, however, said he feels the evidence that has come to light over the past year overwhelmingly points to Trump having knowingly urged his followers to storm the Capitol in a last-ditch effort to overturn the election.
“Having a president invoke violence from his supporters to our nation’s seat of government is very saddening and hurtful,” Crabtree said. “And what’s more, that can fall down to other offices, other venues, so to speak. Personally, I have not seen anything locally to that extent, but where do you draw the line? If they can do that in D.C., what prevents them from rioting at the Indiana Statehouse, or at the Goshen Courthouse?”
Looking ahead, Crabtree said he’s also concerned that if the nation isn’t able to unify, and put aside its differences for the betterment of all, he fears future repeats of the Jan. 6 attack aren’t outside of the realm of possibility.
“I think, sadly, there’s always that opportunity, that possibility,” Crabtree said. “That’s why we need our elected leaders — Democrat and Republican — to come out publicly, immediately, against all acts of violence.
“Now, I firmly support peoples’ right to freely protest. That’s what this country was founded on,” he added. “But when you commit an act of violence, I think when you do that, your rights are gone. You’re done. But I think we need to be vigilant, we need to be on our toes, we need to communicate with one another, and we need to say that violence is wrong and it is not the answer.”
