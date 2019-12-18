GOSHEN — As President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday, chairs of both the Elkhart County Democratic and Republican parties, as well as several local residents, discussed their opinions on the impeachment proceedings and what impacts, if any, they might have on the Trump presidency moving forward.
For Chad Crabtree, chair of the Elkhart County Democratic Party, he personally supported the call for impeachment, and feels it is more than warranted.
“What this president has done, asking a foreign country to intervene... Personally, I think that would be treasonous, myself. But this president has no shame, has no responsibility. It’s always everyone else’s problem,” Crabtree said of the accusations levied against Trump. “With the Clinton impeachment, he apologized. He said what he did was wrong. He knew it. Now keep in mind, the situations were entirely different. Clinton’s was more about personal conduct, versus official business with the current president, which I feel is more impeachable, in my opinion. To have our Congress members silent on this ... It’s an embarrassment. To me, it’s shameful. So I hope when it gets to the Senate that they’ll make a good, conscious decision and uphold their duty. But as with several Democrats, many Republicans have said they’ve already made up their minds, and they know how they’re going to vote. So is it going to be a fair trail? I don’t know.”
As for Dan Holtz, chair of the Elkhart County Republican Party, he sees the House impeachment vote as a total sham, and one that will ultimately end up backfiring.
“Well, it’s certainly clear that the lunatic left of the Democratic party has demanded from their leadership an impeachment vote, and they’re going to get it,” Holtz said of Wednesday’s proceedings. “But honestly, I don’t think it will have any significant impact on Trump’s presidency moving forward. The Democrats in Congress have thrown the concept of losers’ consent out the window and have obstructed progress for three years. So none of that is going to change with this vote.”
While he tries to stay more focused on state and local elections in his capacity as Democratic chair, Crabtree said he has been keeping an eye on the Trump impeachment proceedings, and is hopeful the buzz surrounding the vote will have a positive trickle-down effect when it comes to local politics in 2020.
“Trump will be the first president running for re-election that has been impeached. So this will be kind of new for us I guess. This is something new that we haven’t been through yet,” Crabtree said. “After all this, will other candidates want him to campaign for them? Personally, I would not want an impeached president campaigning for me. Will it effect down the ticket? I would think it would. But in some cases, we just don’t know. How will it effect local elections? Well, I would think it would hopefully give the Democrats a bump. In 2020, we’ve got governor, attorney general, state senate, state representatives, and a few county races. So you know, it’ll be interesting to see how national politics affects our local politics.”
Holtz, however, said he predicts the impeachment vote as having little to no impact on local politics in Indiana next year.
“I think that here in Indiana, voters, I hope, will be focused on the success of the Republican governor and the Republican majorities in the House and the Senate,” Holtz said. “Indiana is the envy of most other states as far as the effectiveness and the value that people get from the government, and that’s wholly to the credit of the Republicans in Indianapolis. And with that good story, I doubt that any of the Democrats in Congress, their clown show is going to affect peoples’ understanding of how much better Indiana is being run than, say, states like Illinois.”
Asked how he sees the impeachment vote impacting Trump’s chances for re-election in 2020, Crabtree said it may be too soon to tell.
“Looking back at how his 2016 run went, well, I honestly just don’t know. If I could read a crystal ball, I would’ve told you that he would not have been president, but obviously that didn’t happen,” Crabtree said. “I think we’re in a new time. I don’t know if it’s the die-hards that are supporting him that just have blinders on and don’t realize that mocking a disabled individual is wrong, that assaulting women is wrong... What kind of country have we become to put a man like this in the White House, who has no respect for the office or the country? Obviously, I’m a Democrat, but I respected President George Bush, for example. He was a Republican, and we disagreed philosophically, but he respected the office. This president does not respect the office.”
But for Holtz, he anticipates the impeachment vote as actually having a positive impact on Trump’s chances for re-election, rather than a negative.
“There’s only one poll that matters, and that’s the one on Election Day,” Holtz said. “We saw in the last election that many polls are misleading at best. That having been said, from what I have understood, he has already increased his positives as a result of this. So I think net, it’s going to have a positive impact on Trump’s re-election, and it will have a positive impact on the opportunity for Republicans to retake the House in 2020.”
Goshen resident Dez Lopez admitted he hasn’t completely kept up with the impeachment proceedings. He said he felt like if he was more informed, the situation would actually make him angrier.
“The way I see it is his term is almost up, and I feel like if something’s going to happen it’s supposed to happen. But if not, since his term is almost up, I just could not imagine this going through again,” Lopez said.
Lopez spoke after setting up his laptop at a table at the Electric Brew along East Washington Street.
Nearby, Sarah Toews of Goshen also worked on a project at the Brew.
She said she’s heard bits and pieces about the proceedings, and believes on a larger scale citizens have only heard a few pieces of the story and not the full situation.
Toews also expressed frustration about the political divide, and information coming from both sides, indicating it’s hard to decide what’s true.
“It doesn’t matter what the facts are. If you’re a Democrat, you should be for impeachment. If you’re a Republican, you should be against impeachment,” Toews said of what seems to be expected of the two parties in today’s tumultuous political climate. “I think both sides are so stuck in their own side that it’s hard to make a really, I would say, good decision. As a citizen, I am feeling like I may not like the president, but it is unclear to me from both sides what I should be believing or feeling at this point.”
