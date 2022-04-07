Following today’s confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, Chad Crabtree, chairman of the Elkhart County Democratic Party, provided comment.
“I’ve very pleased on how it went and that she was confirmed,” Crabtree said by telephone Thursday evening. “It would have been nice to see more support on the other side of the aisle, especially from Indiana’s two senators, Young and Braun.”
Crabtree went on to reflect on the confirmation in a broader and historical context.
“It’s sad that it has taken this long to have an African American woman on the bench,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll have a member of the LGBT community nominated by the next round, so the court will be representative of all Americans.”
Attempts to obtain comment from the Elkhart County Republican Party were unsuccessful as of press time.
