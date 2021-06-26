Local parents of Down syndrome children create inclusive program

MIDDLEBURY — A mother expecting a child with Down syndrome looked for local resources in vain, then took action to help her daughter and that has led to a growing community of parents and community partners coming together to nurture their children.
Recently established D321gner Space is a preschool, outpatient therapy, and resource center whose mission is to provide children of all abilities with opportunities and education in an all-inclusive environment.
Founded by Middlebury local Bridgette Chambers, the program has quickly grown to encompass many opportunities for families in Elkhart County. The program overseen by seven board members and is powered entirely by fundraising and volunteer services with no paid employees.
Chambers first decided to pursue the idea of creating an all-inclusive program for young children after her youngest daughter, Cynthia, received a prenatal Down Syndrome diagnosis in 2019. Quickly, she realized there was a lack of resources for those in the community with special needs children.
“We were driving, even before our daughter was born, to major cities like Cincinnati, Chicago and Indianapolis to provide the needs for our daughter,” Chambers said. “In one of my mom moments, I decided that it had to change or we were going to have to move. I started speaking with friends and posting on my online blog. Eventually, I started receiving donations and a week later I was founding D321gner Space Inc.”
ON TO SECOND PHASE
The program has finished all of its tasks in phase one of its plan, including recently beginning its extracurricular programs with community partnerships. The program also received its 501c3 nonprofit status earlier this year. The organizers are looking forward to phase two of the program, which includes establishing a gathering place in the area.
“We do not currently have a physical location but we host our D321gner Space pop-up events at the location of your community partnerships, including Elkhart Aquatics Center, River Oaks Community Church and Ck Dance Company,” Chambers said.
Phase three of the program is projected to bring even more opportunities to families in need of special needs resources in the community. Next year, D321gner Space Inc. hopes to establish a development preschool designed to be inclusive. The preschool program will feature two classrooms with 10 students each. There will be a ratio of 1:1 typical to atypical students in each classroom. Additionally, the classrooms will all have certified early education specialists, occupational and speech therapists.
These therapists “will help provide more hands-on adaptations for the students with disabilities,” Chambers said. “Eventually we also want to add an outpatient therapy center. There are only two current places in Elkhart for outpatient therapy and the waitlist of each is over 150. Adding that would be a huge help.”
The D321gner Space Inc. Service Coordinator Christyn Hooker has also been with the program since its infancy.
“I became involved in DS Inc. as Cynthia, Bridgette’s daughter, is in my care,” Hooker said. “I treat her biweekly for dysphagia, or a swallowing disorder, which is common in the Down Syndrome population. In developing our professional therapeutic relationship, Bridgette shared her dream and I volunteered to be a part of the team, assisting however I could.”
As service coordinator, Hooker works as a liaison between families and the educational, rehabilitation and therapy aspects of the nonprofit’s mission. In other words, she works as the glue bringing families together with the resources they need to help their children succeed. This is the most rewarding part of what she does, bridging the gap between professionals and families in need.
THE COMMUNITY
The response to the D321gner Space Inc. program from local families in the area has been immediate. One mother, Cathy Cole, recently attended the program’s yoga pop-up studio event and looks forward to future events.
“It was a great experience. It was easily adaptable for all children and very inclusive,” Cole said. “My son was able to be himself completely and I was able to connect with other parents. Community is vital when parenting a child with disabilities. I can’t think of any improvements!”
Other recent events from the program include a dance pop up and fundraisers at Fruit Hills Winery and Orchard in Bristol. The fundraiser’s intention was less about receiving funding for the program and more focused on meeting more people within the community.
Soon, they organizers plan to host a disability day at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair with COVID-19 precautions in place. Other upcoming events include an art pop-up on July 15 and a Music Together Event on July 21. For more information about times and locations for each event, visit the D321gner Space Facebook Page.
After the summer, the program plans to develop six-week courses that families can enroll their children in. While the pop-up events are free, the future courses will require a small enrollment fee.
“Professionals in the medical field for all children, with disabilities or not, are highly understaffed,” Hooker said. “There are not enough practitioners, doctors, therapists, educators, etc. equipped to specialize in this unique style of support, yet children are vital to our future success.”
“The system is failing the special needs families tremendously,” Chambers said. “Everyone’s response is that this is so needed within our community.”