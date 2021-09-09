The following organizations will host memorial events on Saturday, Sept. 11.
- Nappanee Post 154 American Legion Riders will host “9-11 Ride to Remember.” Sign up will be from 10-11:30 a.m., with kickoff at noon. The ride will be escorted, with no stops, for 60 miles beginning at Post 154 and ending at 6537 W. 800 North in Nappanee.
Donation of $10 per person, food and beer bands is requested. Camping is encouraged. Activities will include cornhole, an auction and a 50/50 drawing. Participants must be 21 to take part, and the first
- 100 sign ins will get a free gift. For more information contact Bob Juarez at (574) 304-7002, or Linda G. at (574) 535-4018.
- The Sparta Township Fire Department will plant a 9-11 survivor tree sapling at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Cromwell Town Hall, 111 N. Jefferson St. This is one of only about 30 such trees in Indiana. In addition, a new 9/11 memorial plaque will be unveiled. For more information visit www.911memorial.org/visit/memorial/survivor-tree
- American Legion Post 210, 103 York Drive, Middlebury, will host “Patriots Day” Saturday, with breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.
- The West Noble American Legion Post 243 members will meet around the flag pole at the legion, , 100 S. Main St., Ligonier, for a prayer service at 6 p.m., to be followed with the playing of Taps.
- The Blue Knights Elkhart County Ride to Remember fallen police, firefighters and veterans will occur Sunday beginning at Hoosier Harley Davidson, 720 W. Bristol St., Elkhart, at 12:30 p.m.. The 72-mile ride will pass through local communities. The stop in Goshen will be at about 1:40 p.m. where a memorial services is planned at 2:10 p.m. in front of the police and courts building at the intersection of Fifth and Jackson streets.
