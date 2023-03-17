GOSHEN — With rising national concerns regarding the health of the banking industry, local public and financial industry officials have offered input.
The shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank March 10 and of Signature Bank two days later revived memories of the financial crisis that plunged the United States into the Great Recession almost 15 years ago, the Associated Press reported. Determined to restore public confidence in the banking system, the federal government moved last weekend to protect all the banks’ deposits, even those that exceeded the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s $250,000 limit per individual account.
David Findlay, CEO of Warsaw-based Lake City Bank, noted that the FDIC insures depositors up to $250,000, and that 98% of his bank’s customers are covered this way.
“It’s a backstop for the entire banking industry,” Findlay said Friday.
With respect to the recent issues surrounded California-based SVB and New York-based Signature, Findlay said that his bank is not taking any special or additional measures.
“We’re not having any deposit runoff activity,” he said. “Therefore, we are running things business as usual.”
Findlay advises customers, when making banking and financial decisions, to make sure they are comfortable with the capital structure and balance sheet strength of their bank. He also believes that oversight of the U.S. financial industry is strong and effective, of which his bank is a proponent.
“The banking industry in the U.S. is as well-regulated as any financial industry in the world,” he added.
Amy Sink, CEO of Goshen-based Interra Credit Union, noted that SVB was a very specific niche bank about 60,000 customers, all startup businesses.
“They didn’t do business with retail customers,” Sink said Friday. “That’s ALL we do. I can’t think of any institution in Indiana like that (SVB).”
Sink also noted that Signature, in addition to all its customers being crytpo currency based, was shut down on a Sunday, something which virtually never happens.
According to Cointelegraph.com, “Cryptocurrency (also known as crypto) is a digital currency designed to work as a medium of exchange. It uses cryptography to secure and verify transactions, as well as to control the creation of new units of a particular digital currency.”
Sink’s advice to residents and customers is “to remain calm.”
“Financial institutions are safe and sound,” she said.
Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Richard Aguirre said the city’s money is safe as well and will give a presentation at Monday night’s Goshen City Council meeting explaining some financial information and investments with banks. He plans to address any concerns residents might have about the stability of the banks with which the city deals.
The Goshen Council meeting will start at 6 p.m. Monday. To view the meeting via live stream go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83165121834 or call 309-205-3325, The Webinar ID is 831 6512 1834.
President Joe Biden Friday called on Congress to allow regulators to impose tougher penalties on the executives of failed banks, including clawing back compensation and making it easier to bar them from working in the industry.
Biden wants the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to be able to force the return of compensation paid to executives at a broader range of banks should they fail, and to lower the threshold for the regulator to impose fines and bar executives from working at another bank. He called on Congress to grant the FDIC those powers after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sent shockwaves through the global banking industry.