GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union held its 28th annual Hometown Giving holiday service project where staff and members raised more than $36,000 to benefit 35 nonprofit agencies throughout the five counties the credit union serves. These agencies focus on the needs of adults and children, meal providing, clothing, medical supplies and education, information from Interra reads.
“As part of Interra’s commitment to Do Well To Do Good, the generosity of Interra’s staff in order to help make a difference in the lives of others, is heartwarming,” said Jim Henning, chief financial officer.
A corporate donation of $20,000, fundraisers by staff totaling more than $13,000 and member donations of nearly $4,600 through the Merry Match initiative accounted for the monetary donations raised. Interra staff members also volunteered to help raise funds for Goshen Salvation Army by participation in bell ringing. In addition to the dollars collected, staff assisted Soup of Success with filling soup bags for resale and hundreds of Angel Tree wish list items were distributed in order to provide provisions to the recipient organizations. Holiday gifts were purchased and delivered through adopt-a-family programs for Lakeland Youth Center, ADEC, and Fairfield Food Pantry and Interra sponsored parties for Bashor Children’s Home and Boys & Girls clubs throughout Elkhart County.
“Now more than ever we have witnessed compassion,” said Joel Richard, senior vice president of Member Experience. “Our staff’s donations of not only their time and treasures but also their talent, makes Interra’s Hometown Giving another reason why we adamantly remain so invested in our communities.”
The recipients of the monetary donations or wish list items collected include: ADEC, Agape Missions of LaGrange County, Arc Opportunities, Bashor Children’s Home, Boys & Girls Clubs (Bremen, Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury, Nappanee, and Plymouth), Bremen Bags, Cancer Resources of Elkhart County, CAPS, Cardinal Services of Marshall County, Center for Healing & Hope, Church Community Services/Soup of Success, Clothes & Food Basket of LaGrange County, Elijah Haven, Elkhart County Council on Aging, Fairfield Food Pantry, Family Christian Development Center, Five Little Stones, LaGrange Miracle Tree, Lakeland Youth Center, Lighthouse Ministries of Noble County, Marshall County Neighborhood Center, New Start Ministries, RETA, Ryan’s Place, St. Joe Valley Blue Star Mothers, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, Spa Women’s Ministry, Syracuse Food Pantry, The Villages, Wakarusa Elementary School and The Window.
Interra Credit Union is headquartered in Goshen and operates 16 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana. For more information go online to interracu.com.
