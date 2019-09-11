Burkholder receives presidential scholarship
OTTAWA, Kan. — Brody Burkholder of Goshen is the recipient of one of three Presidential Scholarships awarded for the 2019-20 academic year at Ottawa University
Burkholder is the son of Tyler and Lori Burkholder of Goshen, and is starting his freshman year at OU.
Presidential Scholars receive a full-tuition scholarship, as well as other benefits and honors, during their four-year educational tenure at OU — a value of at least $120,000. The recipient will be required to continue his or her academic and leadership excellence throughout that time.
Scholarship competitors were selected based on academic criteria and portfolios submitted prior to the competition. Following on-campus essays and panel interviews, the three Presidential Scholarships winners were chosen.
Presidential scholarship recipients are also eligible for financial assistance up to $2,500 for a school sponsored travel abroad experience after the scholar’s second year of academic study.
Walk raises funds for suicide prevention
GOSHEN — On Sept. 7, 100 people gathered for the inaugural Michiana Out of the Darkness Walk at Ox-Bow Park in Goshen and chairman Stephen Gray said the event raised more than $10,500. Michiana Out of the Darkness Walk featured a bead ceremony to honor those affected by suicides.
Kelsey Steuer, Stephen Gray and Mike and Melissa Shade, spoke about their experience with suicide loss and then Team J.D. led off the 1.25 mile walk around Ox-Bow Park.
Organizers said suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Indiana and the United States. The walk goal is to raise $15,000 by December 31.
Nearly 83% of every dollar goes toward suicide prevention and research in Indiana. Donations can be made at www.afsp.org/Michiana. For information about the group contact the Indiana chapter at afsp.org/indiana.
Middlebury student on dean’s list
Madison Stewart of Middlebury was named to the summer semester dean’s list at Des Moines Area Community College in Des Moines, Iowa. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester
Stewart is enrolled in the funeral services program.
Genealogical Society to hear about oldest building
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Genealogical Society will hold its meeting Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave. Those attending should use the east entrance to the Church. Refreshments will be served.
The speaker for the evening will be Larry App, vice president of the Elkhart County Genealogical Society. He will present a video on the oldest building in Elkhart County.
University Women to meet at clubhouse
GOSHEN — The American Association of University Women, Goshen Branch, will meet Sept. 16, at 6 p.m., in the College Green Clubhouse for its first meeting of the 2019-20 year.
The evening will begin with a carry in salad supper.
The program will be presented by three Goshen College women who were partially funded by AAUW to attend the National Conference of College Women student leaders held in June 2019.
Members are reminded to take a salad to share, their table service and a guest to introduce to the mission of AAUW.
