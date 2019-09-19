College fair coming to GHS
GOSHEN — Goshen High School’s cafeteria will be the site of a regional college fair Sept. 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Representatives from more than 65 colleges will be present to provide information to students planning to continue their education after high school.
LoveWay to hold 25th Ride-A-Thon
MIDDLEBURY — LoveWay’s 25th annual Ride-A-Thon has been set for Oct. 12.
The morning will start with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast provided and served by the Exchange Club of Elkhart County from 7 — 10 a.m. The cost for breakfast, including sausage and a drink, will be $6.
Registration for the scenic 8-mile trail ride will take place from 8 — 9:30 a.m, with lead off at 10 a.m. Horse owners are encouraged to collect pledges for the ride through the woods, hills, and meadows that the Riegsecker family has allowed LoveWay to use. The minimum fee to ride is $50, which includes access to the trail, a hot lunch after the ride, a goody bag, and a reserved seat for a live horse experience with Sadie Fisher of “Unbridled Equine.” Fisher, a professional horse trainer and entertainer, will perform a horse stunt show at 1:30 p.m.
All registration can be completed online by going to https://give.classy.org/RideAThon2019. There is a $5 discount for early registration
For information contact Shelley Becker at (574) 825-5666 or info@lovewayinc.org, or visit www.lovewayinc.org.
Dementia Friends
sought for program
SOUTH BEND — REAL Services and partner CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions, a nonprofit that is leading the Dementia Friends Indiana movement, is challenging Hoosiers to register 1,000 new Dementia Friends during September in recognition of World Alzheimer’s Month.
A Dementia Friend is someone who wants to make a positive difference for people impacted by dementia through increased awareness and support, according to information from Real Services. Friends are encouraged to do small things that help those living with dementia feel more included and connected in the community.
To become a dementia friend, local residents can attend a workshop. Contact Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana at www.alzni.org or 574-232-4121 to find a session or to schedule one for an organization.
Nature center planning walk for women
WOLF LAKE — On Sept. 28 from 8:30 – 11 a.m. a walk to allow women a time of reflection and discovery in nature will be held at the Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College.
Much of the morning will be spent outdoors walking and then stopping to read aloud the words of women authors, according to a press release. Registration is required. To register visit the website www.goshen.edu/merrylea. Cost will be $10 per person.
Digital panfish derby is Saturday
HOWE — A Fish & Field Day at Pine Knob Park, 2825 E. Ind. 120, will take place Saturday.
The digital panfish derby will begin at 7 a.m. Participants can take a picture of every fish they catch in Meteer Lake. The winning participant will be the person with the most pictures at 10 a.m. when the derby ends. There will be awards for the top three adults and the top three youth (younger than 18).
Participants must register the morning of the derby to receive a special logo to include in each photo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.