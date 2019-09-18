Grief Seminar is Friday
GOSHEN －Dr. Pamela Gabbay will lead the 2019 Grief Seminar on “Contemporary Challenges in Bereavement” Friday in the Church-Chapel on Goshen College’s campus.
The annual seminar is co-hosted by Ryan’s Place and the Goshen College Social Work Education Program, and in partnership with the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Topics will include:
• Bereavement after a death by suicide or overdose: How to help Families
• The Opioid Crisis: The Toll on Families
• What to do When You don’t Know What to do: Interactive Activities for Helping Grieving Children, Teens and Families
• Funeral and Beyond: Using Rituals to Support Grieving Youth
“This year’s Grief Seminar invites the broader community to engage the challenging topic of bereavement that follows a death by suicide or overdose,” said Jeanne Liechty, professor of social work. “Equipping our community to compassionately and effectively walk with children who experience such complex losses will increase our resiliency individually and collectively.”
Gabbay, is co-founder of the Satori Group, which provides management services, consultation, training and education to non-profit organizations across North America. She is also a childhood bereavement consultant and part of the national Training Corps for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The registration cost includes lunch, snacks, a resource notebook, access to the vendor fair and a CEU certificate.
For further seminar information, contact Veronica Berkey at Goshen College at (574) 535-7400 or e-mail vberkey@goshen.edu.
Jefferson Extension Homemakers Club
The Jefferson Extension Homemakers Club met recently. President Jeannine Martin led the Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Creed. She also read the Positive Thought, Helpful Hint and Dates to Remember.
Roll call was taken by secretary Marelda Doss, with members telling what country they would like to visit.
She read the minutes from the August meeting. The minutes were accepted as read.
Treasurer JoAnn Fisher gave the treasurer's report
The annual white elephant auction was held, with items provided by members. Some of the items were, a homemade pie, home canned vegetables, garden produce, books, clothes, Jewelry and more. The club made around $40 from the auction.
The meeting ended with members saying the Club Prayer.
Hostess Marelda Doss served refreshments after the auction and members ate and visited.
The Oct. 2 meeting at 1:30 p.m. will be at the Middlebury Public Library, with JoAnn Fisher serving as hostess.
The lesson will be "What's the Buzz About Bees and Honey."
Goshen College application fees waived
GOSHEN, Ind. — During Indiana College GO! Week, Sept. 23-27, Goshen College will waive application fees for all Indiana high school seniors who apply during that week.
College Application Week is part of Learn More Indiana’s College GO! campaign, an annual educational campaign that aims to encourage students of all ages to plan for college, and for high school seniors to apply to college.
Students can start their application to GC now at goshen.edu/apply.
Alzheimer’s support group to meet
SYRACUSE — The Alzheimer’s Association has monthly support group meetings for family members and other individuals who care for those with dementia. The meetings are intended to provide these caregivers with an opportunity to share their experiences with others and to also receive support. The support group meets at Calvary United Methodist Church at 801 S. Huntington St., (Ind.. 13 South), on the fourth Thursday of the month from 2 - 3 p.m.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 26.
Governor appoints Syracuse men to board
Gov. Eric Holcomb made two reappointments to the Turkey Creek Regional Sewer District Board of Trustees, with terms expiring July 31, 2022. Appointed were Rex Heil, sales associate with Todd Realty and James Young, former field instructor for Matco Tools.
