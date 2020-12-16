Price is Right Live show rescheduled
ELKHART — The staff at The Lerner Theatre has rescheduled The Price is Right Live show to Sept. 24 due to the ongoing pandemic.
All current tickets will be honored on the new show date. Those with questions about the change can contact The Lerner Box Office at (574) 293-4469.
Seminary receives $1 million
WINONA LAKE — Grace Theological Seminary has received a grant of $1 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to establish the Charis Collective for Thriving Leaders.
A new release from the seminary states the project is funded through Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Thriving Ministry Initiative, an initiative that supports a variety of religious organizations across the nation as they create or strengthen programs that help pastors build relationships with experienced clergy who can serve as mentors and guide them through key leadership challenges in congregational ministry.
“It is estimated that 80-85% of churches have plateaued or are declining in our nation today,” Dean of Grace Theological Seminary Dr. Freddy Cardoza explained. “And we know that there is a direct link between the leader’s health and the health of the church. If the leaders aren’t doing well, then neither are their churches. This is why the Center for Thriving Leaders will be devoted to inspire, instruct and inform today’s church leaders,” said Cardoza.
Library board to meet Thursday
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session Thursday at 7 a.m. at 157 N. Main St. The public is invited to attend.
Foundation awards grants
ELKHART — Committee members overseeing the Well Foundation Greatest Need Fund recently awarded $154,710 in grants to improve health in Elkhart County.
A news release states the grants are being made from funds that were part of the Well Foundation, formerly named the Goshen Hospital & Health Care Foundation, which was created in 1969 to provide strength and stability to Goshen General Hospital so that future generations might have access to high quality health care. The foundation gave more than $6 million to health needs of the surrounding community during its existence.
Grants include:
• Boys & Girls Clubs, Running to Healthy Habits 2021, $4,000
• CAPS, CFAC program health food options, $3,000
• Center for Healing & Hope, technology and phones, $10,000
• Community Sustainability Project (Goshen Farmers' Market), fresh food therapy, $3,210
• Girls on the Run, spring 2021 program, $14,000
• Goshen College, nursing simulation training in 2020, $15,000
• Maple City Health Care, affordable tattoo removal, $20,000
• Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, Healthy Hearts-Healthy Minds Program, $30,000
• REAL Services, Elkhart County nutrition sites, $5,000
• Riverview Adult Day Center, Community Partnerships Phase 2, $4,000
• Ryan's Place, grief support programs, $16,000
• SAWS - Servants at Work, Ramp Up Elkhart County, $16,500
• The Crossing, Elkhart Crossing ETC COVID-19 Response Project, $8,000
• WheelchairHelp.Org, Lift Chair & Wide Wheelchair Restoration, $6,000
INOVA sharing light display with community
ELKHART — INOVA Federal recently completed the installation of an exterior audio visual system at its corporate headquarters in downtown Elkhart. This new system will allow for various types of displays during the holidays, important member communications, special tributes and coordination with future community events in downtown Elkhart.
Kerie Sekal, vice president of marketing and member engagement for INOVA Federal, said, “It has been a difficult year for everyone, so we put together a Christmas-themed light and music display to help provide something fun for families to get out and enjoy together, safely, and to just spread some holiday cheer.”
The display will run each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 5:30 – 8 p.m., through Christmas. Everyone is invited to enjoy this experience from the safety of their vehicle at INOVA’s main office, 358 S. Elkhart Ave, Elkhart. On Friday, INOVA will also be sharing a treat to those who visit between 6-7 p.m.
