Language for Concord schools funding request approved
GOSHEN — The language of a funding referendum for the Concord School Corp. has been approved for a Nov. 2 special election.
According to Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson, the only item on the ballot will be the public question for the Concord schools. The ballot language is:
“Shall the Concord Community schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of managing class sizes, safety & security initiatives, and funding academic and educationally-related programs including career readiness, engineering and technology offerings, and changing the maximum referendum property tax rate from $0.405 to $0.32? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2014 and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the Concord Community Schools by 34.48% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the Concord Community Schools per year on a business property within the Concord Community Schools by 27.48%.”
The public test of the voting equipment for the election will be held Sept. 30 at 8 a.m., in Room 104 of the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St.
Voter registration for the election will close Oct. 4. Residents can obtain a voter registration application at www.clerk.elkhartcounty.com, www.indianavoters.in.gov, or by contacting Elkhart County Voter Registration, (574) 535-6775, or the Elkhart County Election Board, (574) 535-6469.
People who want to register in-person can do so at the Elkhart County Voter Registration Office in Goshen, 117 N. Second St, Lower Level or at the Elkhart County Health Department Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart
Those who wish to register to vote online can do so by visiting www.indianavoters.in.gov.
Library board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library board will meet at the library, 601 S. Fifth St., Tuesday at 5 p.m.
On the agenda will be a feasibility study, an elevator project, and update on taxes, a logo/branding project and updates on COVID-19 and appointments to the board.
Tuesday meeting for Middlebury school board
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Administration Center, 56853 Northridge Drive.
The meeting will be open to the public.
After the public meeting the board will hold an executive session, which will be closed to the public.
Town’s library has activities planned
WAKARUSA — The library staff is offering Virtual Bedtime Book Bites on Facebook and YouTube Sundays at 7 p.m. Videos remain active until midnight Sunday night.
The stories are for children.
The Afterthoughts Book Club, grades 9 and older, will meet Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss "The Memory Keeper's Daughter".
The library will be closed Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.
"Androcles and the Lion” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 862-4441. Callers will hear Apion’s famous fable of a slave who befriends a lion and is greatly rewarded.
