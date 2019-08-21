‘Coffee on the Piazza’ is Saturday
ELKHART — The public is invited to Ruthmere Museum’s “Coffee on the Piazza” Saturday from 10 a.m.–noon. There will be yoga offered from The Awakening Realm.
Every Saturday in August the museum staff will serve complimentary coffee and Rise’ n Roll pastries will be available for a donation.
There will also be music presented by a local musician.
Also, an array of entertaining parlor and board games will be available courtesy of Secret Door Games in downtown Elkhart.
For information call 574-264-0330 or visit www.ruthmere.org.
Eby’s Family Fun celebrating 10 years of laser tag
BRISTOL — Eby Family Fun has been a roller-skating staple in the community for more than 60 years, and, as of Labor Day, their laser tag arena turns 10 years old.
“We are so excited to mark 10 years of laser tag in our community,” said Janice Maxey, owner of Eby’s Family Fun. “We love seeing everyone in Michiana enjoying themselves and look forward to another 10 years.”
To celebrate the milestone, Eby’s Family Fun is offering special pricing during the Labor Day Weekend.
Hooley’s car auction will be at Essenhaus
MIDDLEBURY — The annual Hooley Classic Car Auction is set for Sept. 12 starting at 3 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to Essenhaus Heritage Hall.
Brad Hooley of Bartel and Company Auctions will be the auctioneer. The event will be held in conjunction with the weekly Essenhaus Classic Car Cruise-In.
Hooley is accepting inquiries and car consignments at 574-825-2115 or via e-mail at hooleycarauction@gmail.com.
The public is asked to direct all inquiries for the auction to Bartel and Company Auctions.
For a list of cars scheduled for auction, visit www.bartelandcompany.com/filecabinet/2019essenhausList.pdf.
Das Dutchman Essenhaus is located at 240 U.S. 20, Middlebury.
Ag society to hold banquet
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Ag Society will hold its annual awards banquet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the ECCC Building on the Elkhart County Fairgrounds. Tickets are being sold for $15 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office or any Ag Society Board member.
The speaker will be Allie Rieth, the farm relations manager for the American Dairy Association of Indiana.
‘Faces’ remain on display in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Community Historical Museum members are reminding the public the Faces of Middlebury will remain available for picture taking through September. These cut-outs depict Middlebury’s history, businesses, and events, and were created by local artist Linda Pieri with help from the wood workers at Greencroft Middlebury.
Free maps locating the various “Face” sites in town are available at local businesses and organizations.
People are asked to post their picture to the Middlebury Then and Now Facebook page or on Instagram using #facesofmiddlebury.
Also, guided tours of downtown and Krider World’s Fair Garden will continue through Sept. 26. There is a fee of $5 for the tours.
The downtown tour is available at 10 a.m. Wednesdays starting at the library. The Krider tour, is available Thursdays, staring at the Middlebury Community Historical Museum.
Each tour also has one evening time slot still available at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. Each tour takes approximately one hour.
