Karen Juday, a native of Bremen who also had ties to the Wa-Nee school system and Elkhart, was one of the 2,606 people killed in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center 20 years ago today.
According to internet sources that chronicle the lives of victims of the attack, including www.911memorial.org, Juday was employed at Cantor Fitzgerald as an administrative assistant, in Tower One. Her office was located on the 101st floor of the building. And now her name is etched among thousands of others who lost their lives that day.
She had moved to Brooklyn to be with her boyfriend, Richard Pecorella. The city has recognized her by naming a small section of road at the corner of 64th St. and 20th Avenue in her Bensonhurst neighborhood in her honor.
She was the daughter of Willard and Orpha Hawley and was born in Bremen Feb. 22, 1949. She spent her childhood growing up in the Nappanee schools and eventually lived in Elkhart, where she landed a job working at Crown International, a company specializing in audio components. Along the way, she had been married, and was a mother to a son and a daughter, now adults with families of their own.
On April 26, 1997, Karen traveled to Nazareth Speedway in Pennsylvania, where her brother, Patrick, was part of the Penske crew at an IndyCar race. She found herself seated next Richard “Richie” Pecorella of New York.
Six months later, Karen left behind the rural road map of her past and went to live with Richie. They made plans to marry in Las Vegas in the summer of 2002, and Karen began a new career working for Cantor Fitzgerald. The couple took the first leg of their daily commute to Brooklyn, where Richie worked, and then Karen would board the subway to Manhattan, where her office was located. High above the earth, with a stunning view of the cityscape brimming and humming with activity.
Karen’s named is emblazoned on the National September 11 Memorial.
