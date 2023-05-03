GOSHEN — Three Elkhart County music departments are traveling to Indiana State School Music Association State Finals for high school concert bands, orchestras and choirs this weekend.
On Friday, Goshen choir will take the stage at Pike High School at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, Goshen High School’s concert band will perform at 11:15 a.m., Concord’s will perform at 12:25 p.m. and Elkhart’s will perform at 6:55 p.m. Also on Saturday, Elkhart High School’s concert orchestra will take the stage at 1 p.m.
The programs are sponsored by Music Travel Consultants & Supporting Sponsorship by Paige's Music
Concert organizations qualified for state finals by receiving the highest scores at one of five qualification events held last weekend. From the 128 high school music ensembles, only the top scoring 16 bands, 16 mixed choirs, eight univoiced choirs, and eight orchestras were accepted for this year’s State Finals.
The State Champion Band, Orchestra, Univoiced Choir and Mixed Choir, will each be awarded a $1,000 “Winners Drink Milk” scholarship for one of its students, courtesy of American Dairy Association Indiana and Prairie Farms Dairy. The public is invited to attend. Admission is $5.