GOSHEN — Searching for ways to stay sane while sequestered at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local educator Kent Dutchersmith turned to one of his primary passions: making music, and sharing it with the community.
Dutchersmith, 51, has been a music teacher in the Goshen area for more than 20 years, serving primarily elementary school students.
With all schools now closed through the end of the school year due to the pandemic, Dutchersmith has been making the best of the state’s ongoing stay-at-home order by trying to connect with his students via other avenues, such as video conferencing and social media posts.
“I’m currently employed by Horizon Education Alliance through a program called ECoSistema, which stands for Elkhart County El Sistema,” Dutchersmith said, referencing the global El Sistema movement that promotes children and youth engagement in community and school-based music-making experiences. “I mostly teach out of the Boys and Girls Club, and I teach beginning orchestra students there. We usually meet four days a week after school, but for the last five weeks since the pandemic, I switched all my orchestra students to weekly one-on-one video lessons. So, I’ve been doing 16 lessons a week through ECoSistema, and then I have my own five or six private students I’ve also been teaching. That’s my day job right now, and I enjoy it very much.”
A big believer in the healing power of music, Dutchersmith also recently created what he calls the "Sing a different song with a different instrument until this thing is over" challenge as a way to try and bring a little joy and levity to the community during these troubling and uncertain times.
Through the challenge, Dutchersmith has committed to posting a new video to Facebook of him singing and playing a different instrument for every day the city remains under quarantine.
“I’m sort of known for my creativity and off-the-wallness, and so I started with this multi-instrument that has like 15 or 20 things attached to a hockey stick, and it was a huge hit. So, I was like, I collect instruments and I collect songs, and I don’t know how long this quarantine is going to go, but I bet I could do this a while,” Dutchersmith said of his initial idea for the challenge. “So, after that, I was like, I’m going to try to do a different instrument and a different song a day, and so my day job and this challenge have sort of kept me going and energized through this pandemic.”
With more than 30 videos now under his belt, Dutchersmith’s performances over the past few weeks have included everything from the more traditional instruments such as cello, string base and electric base, to the more obscure, such as the kalimba, or African thumb piano.
“Most of them are actual instruments, although I have played the kitchen sink, for example, and some bundt pans, etc.,” Dutchersmith said of his performances. “And I have a lot of instruments at home, some I’ve collected over the years, others have been gifts, and others came from people who were just cleaning out their houses and offered me free instruments, which I have a hard time saying no to.
“So, I love the challenge of it, and I love when people say they don’t think I can keep this up, because it just motivates me even more,” he added with a laugh.
Moving beyond the challenge, however, Dutchersmith said he has also found great joy in the responses his performances have been getting from the community, with many of his videos wracking up hundreds of views on average.
“I’m sort of on a high when I see other people are enjoying it, and it’s meaningful, or bringing a smile to other people,” Dutchersmith said of his performances. “And most of the responses are just things like ‘Thanks for the smile,’ or ‘I needed that,’ or people just curious to see what’s next. But basically, I think the most important thing is just being able to laugh during this time. If I can bring smiles to peoples’ faces, or have just one little thing that they can look forward to, that makes it all worth it to me.”
And if the multitude of positive comments being posted in response to his videos are any indication, the community would wholeheartedly agree.
“Kent, you are the light of my day. Love ya,” said Ava Laracuente of Bloomington in responding to one of his videos.
Robina Sommers, a teacher at Goshen High School, offered a similar sentiment.
“So wonderful to see and hear your creativity,” Sommers commented. “It’s a gift to all of us!!”
For more information about Dutchersmith’s challenge or to view his performances, visit www.facebook.com/kent.dutchersmith.5.
