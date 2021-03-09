GOSHEN — A murder suspect from Middlebury is jailed in Tennessee as a fugitive, waiting to be sent back to Elkhart County.
Darius Thomas, 26, was arrested March 4 in Memphis after he was tracked down by U.S. Marshals investigators.
Thomas is charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing Shamar Barnes, 19, of Elkhart at a Marathon Gas station along South Main Street in Elkhart on Feb. 5.
Thomas allegedly fled the scene in a car after the shooting. The car was tracked to South Bend shortly after the shooting. But Thomas wasn’t found, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
About a month later, federal marshals from Great Lakes and Gulf Coast regional task forces coordinated and tracked Thomas to Memphis. Federal agents, along with local police in Memphis, found Thomas at a motel near the Memphis International Airport, according to information in a U.S. Marshals news release.
Thomas was taken into custody at the motel. He’s currently held as a fugitive at the Shelby County Jail, police information shows.
The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that when Thomas is extradited back to Indiana, his initial hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court will be scheduled.
The case against Thomas came after he was released from prison in May 2020 as part of a sentence stemming from an armed robbery case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.