GOSHEN — Local merchants will offer a day of deals when they take part in Small Business Saturday.
“Small Business Saturday is a great way for shoppers to keep their money local and support the mom-and-pop shops that have helped our downtown thrive,” said Adrienne Nesbitt, event director for Eyedart Creative Studio, the company that coordinates the day for the merchant group Downtown Goshen Inc.
Downtown merchants have created a map that shoppers can carry from store-to-store to have it stamped at participating businesses. The maps can be stamped anytime from Saturday to Dec. 24. Shoppers have until that day to visit 20 locations to collect stamps and then turn them in to any participating merchant. A drawing will then be held to select a winner for a basket of items from downtown merchants.
While downtown merchants are organized around the map and drawing, many other local merchants are also taking part in Small Business Saturday. Examples, as marked on the American Express online map, are Cycle Works, 1210 E. Lincoln Ave. in east Goshen, Northside Appliance at 1501 Elkhart Road and Erv’s Vac Shop in Linway Plaza. Other merchants throughout local communities are listed on the map.
“Last year it was the busiest day of the year, the best sales day of the year, with Black Friday right behind. And I think that is true of the year before, 2017,” said Kelli King, co-owner of the Reverie Yarn, Décor and Gifts store in downtown Goshen. “So, it is a great day.”
The store will draw from the group of seven owners and one-part time employee to bolster the number of staff during the day.
“It is a fun day,” King said.
Local stores can provide services not found in online transactions, according to King.
“That is kind of why we are here,” King said. “So, if people need a gift immediately, people can run in and get one right before the holidays and see what it actually feels like and looks like, rather than having to guess when it is online. You don’t always know what you are getting.”
Barbara Geigley, owner of the new IM She women’s clothing store in Goshen, will be experiencing her first Small Business Saturday.
“I am expecting great things,” she said. “I am excited to see the community come out and shop downtown Goshen; and just the interaction with community members is a lot of fun for me.”
The amount of customer traffic that will be in the store is unknown, Geigley explained, and added, “But I know downtown will be busy, and that is exciting.”
In the electronic equipment store Mighty Mics, 117 S. Fifth St., co-owners Dave Krabill and Phil Miller have participated in the event the past few years and see Small Business Saturday as an opportunity to interact with customers.
“Traffic has built up the past several years,” Krabill said.
“We definitely see a bump on shop small Saturday,” Miller said.
