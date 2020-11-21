Despite COVID-19 throwing a wrench in many people’s holiday plans this year, Goshen merchants are still hoping for a big holiday haul next weekend with the arrival of the annual Shop Local Weekend event.
Kicking off early Friday morning and running through Nov. 30, the annual four-day shopping event, which includes the traditional big sale days such as Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, was created with the goal of encouraging customers to support their local businesses when shopping for the holiday season.
During this year’s festivities, many local merchants located in and around downtown Goshen will be offering extended store hours and exclusive sales and promotions on gifts, all while keeping COVID-19 safety protocols front and center.
Included among the many local shops planning to participate in the special sales weekend this year is The Soapy Gnome, located at 111 E. Washington St. in downtown Goshen.
“Because of COVID-19, we’re going to have an outdoor table set up so that we can have sales going on both outside and inside, just to spread people out, because we’re trying to be as safe as possible,” Tara Sparks, an employee of The Soapy Gnome, said of the shop’s plans while taking a break from working with customers Saturday morning. “And we have a lot of pre-packaged gifts that people can purchase, and we’re giving away a free sample of soap with each purchase.”
Given all the uncertainty and disruptions to daily life — and people’s shopping habits — resulting from the arrival of COVID-19, the potential for big holiday sales next weekend is particularly important for the shop this year, Sparks explained.
“I mean, it’s always a big weekend for us. That’s why we want to have the table outside this year, to spread things out, because we’ll only be allowing eight people in the store at any one time due to our store’s small size,” Sparks said. “This really is our biggest time, and really important in terms of sales. But we also want to be safe. So, we’re trying to do as many things as we can.”
For those holiday shoppers unwilling or unable to visit the store in person this year, Sparks said they now have an online store, soapygnome.myshopify.com, where people can purchase gifts from the comfort of their own homes.
“We’re also going to have curbside pickup, and we’re going to have a back door with a door bell, so they don’t even have to come up here to the main entrance for pickups,” she added of the store’s plans for the weekend. “And we also ship for people. So, a lot of people have been buying those pre-packaged gifts if they can’t make it here this year, and then we ship those right out to them.”
Also planning on taking part in the annual Shop Local Weekend event is the Ignition Music Garage, located at 120 E. Washington St.
“That weekend, it’s a big deal for us, and it’s a weird time to have it be such a big deal. It’s hard to know what to do,” said store employee Elijah Durnell. “But yeah, it’s a major part of not only this business, but every business downtown. It’s a huge deal for a lot of people.”
Starting on Black Friday, the store typically begins offering various holiday sales on items such as record players and music, Durnell explained.
“And that sort of rotates up until Christmas,” he added of the schedule. “And people can also order from our website, ignitionmusic.net. From there, you can see what we have, and you can contact us on the website if you’re curious about anything you want that we might have, or you want us to get in. It’s a great resource to find what you’re looking for.”
Next weekend’s sales event will be the first for Rochelle Rock, whose new business, Rose Lee Boutique, opened just six months ago at it’s East Washington Street location.
“I opened right after quarantine was lifted. So, this will be my first Black Friday and Small Business Saturday in Goshen. I’m excited,” Rock said. “I’m really hoping this year’s event is going to be a big deal, because this year has been kind of crazy in terms of sales. So for us, on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, I’ll be offering 40% off storewide. And I’m also thinking about doing a giveaway, where each transaction is an entry. I just don’t know what I’m giving away yet. So, it’s going to be kind of like a surprise. And then we also have a website, roseleeonlineboutique.com, and I’ll have those sales online as well.”
Jasmine Wall, owner of The Imagination Spot stationary and gift shop at 108 E. Washington St., said she is also hoping the annual Shop Local Weekend will be a big success this year.
Like most small businesses navigating the COVID-19 crisis, she needs a big win heading into the new year, she explained.
“It’s been a difficult year, definitely. It’s been a lot of ups and downs, like a roller coaster, I’d say,” Wall said of her business. “It’s just hard when people are not able to go out and shop. And for being a new business, people don’t know you’re around. So, you really need that foot traffic to bring people in. So, it’s definitely been a challenge.”
In an effort to attract customers this year, Wall said she’ll be offering a free gift with every purchase made on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“Plus, if you spend $100 in the shop, you get $10 to come back and use in 2021,” she added of her plan. “For those who want to shop online, we also have a website, theimaginationspot.com, and pretty much everything in the shop is available there. I didn’t have it before, but with COVID, and the closures and all that, I decided it was worth the effort.”
