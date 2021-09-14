GOSHEN — Local marching bands scored top spots in the Goshen Invitational Saturday.
Fairfield, NorthWood and Concord were first in their classes and swept captions. Wawasee placed second in its class.
Goshen was in exhibition in Open Class A, but scored the highest of any band at the contest, according to director Tom Cox.
Here are the results:
FESTIVAL CLASS
LaPorte High School, participation award
SCHOLASTIC B
Best music, best visual and best general effect: Manchester Jr.-Sr. High School
1 — Manchester
2 — Wawasee
SCHOLASTIC A
Best music and best general effect: Warsaw
Best Visual: Chesterton
1 — Warsaw
2 — Chesterton
3 — John Adams (South Bend)
OPEN CLASS D
Best music, best visual and best general effect: Fairfield
1 — Fairfield
2 — Triton Jr.-Sr.
3 — Bremen
OPEN CLASS C
Best music, best visual and best general effect: NorthWood
1 — NorthWood
2 — Jimtown
3 — Knox
OPEN CLASS B
Best music, best visual and best general effect: Concord
1 — Concord
2 — Plymouth
3 — Northridge
4 — New Prairie
5 — Columbia City
OPEN CLASS A
Best music, best visual and best general effect: Carroll (Fort Wayne)
1 — Carroll (Fort Wayne)
2 — Penn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.