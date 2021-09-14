GOSHEN — Local marching bands scored top spots in the Goshen Invitational Saturday.

Fairfield, NorthWood and Concord were first in their classes and swept captions. Wawasee placed second in its class.

Goshen was in exhibition in Open Class A, but scored the highest of any band at the contest, according to director Tom Cox.

Here are the results:

FESTIVAL CLASS

LaPorte High School, participation award

SCHOLASTIC B

Best music, best visual and best general effect: Manchester Jr.-Sr. High School

1 — Manchester

2 — Wawasee

SCHOLASTIC A

Best music and best general effect: Warsaw

Best Visual: Chesterton

1 — Warsaw

2 — Chesterton

3 — John Adams (South Bend)

OPEN CLASS D

Best music, best visual and best general effect: Fairfield

1 — Fairfield

2 — Triton Jr.-Sr.

3 — Bremen

OPEN CLASS C

Best music, best visual and best general effect: NorthWood

1 — NorthWood

2 — Jimtown

3 — Knox

OPEN CLASS B

Best music, best visual and best general effect: Concord

1 — Concord

2 — Plymouth

3 — Northridge

4 — New Prairie

5 — Columbia City

OPEN CLASS A

Best music, best visual and best general effect: Carroll (Fort Wayne)

1 — Carroll (Fort Wayne)

2 — Penn

