Local marching bands compete, earn top awards

Local high school marching bands were spread out in competitions Saturday, with NorthWood, Fairfield and Concord earning first-place awards.
BANDS OF AMERICA
The Goshen High School Crimson Band earned a fourth-place award for Best Visual during a weekend competition.
The band took part in the Bands of America Northwest Ohio Regional Finals at the University of Toledo Saturday. The band also won a best visual caption. Its total score was 75.9.
CARNIVAL OF BANDS
In the Carnival of Bands competition at Penn High School, Fairfield Marching Pride, the only competitor in Class C, won with a score of 67.95. The band swept all captions of best general effect, best music and best visual.
In Class B, Concord Marching Minutemen placed first with a score of 71.55. It also took best music and general effect captions.
In third place was Northridge Raider Marching Band, with a score of 63.1.
CARROLL INVITATIONAL
At the Carroll Invitational at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, NorthWood Red Regiment, Class C, earned first place with a score of 66.7. It swept captions for best visual, best general effect and best music.