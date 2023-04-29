GOSHEN — Mary Oyer celebrated her 100th birthday on April 6 and was recognized at Goshen College’s annual Earthtones Concert on April 15.
Oyer taught at the college from 1945-1987 as Professor Emerita of Music. For 43 years she enriched the lives of many students through her fine arts courses.
Rebecca Stoltzfus, president of Goshen College and one of Oyer’s previous students shared during the Earthtones Concert that she would describe Oyer as exacting.
“Mary is famous far beyond GC for her pioneering work in ethnomusicology,” Stoltzfus said. “In 1969, she traveled to Africa for the first time through a Fulbright grant. She returned to Africa many times over the next two decades, where she experienced African music firsthand and recorded regional music in 22 different countries. The 150 tapes from these visits have now been digitized and are part of the Mary K. Oyer African Music Archive at Goshen College.”
Mary graduated from Goshen High School and enrolled at Goshen College where she majored in music and minored in art. She was the cellist in GC’s very first string quartet. In 1958 she became the first-ever string player to earn a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Michigan.
Beverly Lapp, academic dean of the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) in Elkhart. Lapp is also a former professor and chair of the music department at Goshen College. She shared that as a sixth-grader Oyer began taking cello lessons, which was just the beginning of her career.
“As a trailblazer, Oyer is credited with ushering in two revolutions in Mennonite worship,” Lapp said. “The first was her emphasis on the fine arts while teaching at Goshen College, the second was her gift of bringing the sacred music of other cultures into the Mennonite Church.”
Lapp shared in the concert that after Oyer retired from Goshen College, she continued teaching for another 10 years at AMBS as professor of hymnology, church music and other fine arts courses. She then taught for five years at Tainan Theological College and Seminary in Taiwan and later as a visiting professor at Kenyatta University in Kenya.
“Mary has reflected on how grateful she is to Goshen College as a place where she could grow and experiment as a teacher, and to AMBS as a place where she could reestablish and deepen her identity,” Lapp said. “How grateful we are for the legacy she leaves our institutions and beyond.”
During Stoltzfus’ speech at the concert, she shared a piece of her conversation with Oyer prior to her birthday.
“I visited Mary earlier this month, on the day before her birthday, and I told her about this concert,” Stoltzfus said. “I asked her what message she had for you students this evening. Mary wants you to know that she is so glad that you are singing global music. And so are we.”
Both women finished their speeches with wishing Oyer a happy birthday.
“To our beloved Mary, friend, colleague, teacher, and artistic revolutionary; Happy 100th Birthday,” Stoltzfus and Lapp said.