ELKHART — Both the Elkhart Public Library and the Goshen Public Library are about to take a first step.
Beginning Tuesday the two library systems, which work together as a consortium but operate independently, will no longer charge overdue fines for circulating materials, according to a news release. Both are the first libraries in Indiana to forgive all existing debt on all library accounts.
“The policy change encourages people to return to the library with a clean slate, eliminating barriers created by overdue, long-lost and unreturned books,” the release said. “Moving forward only materials that are unreturned after 31 days will be charged to a library user, but any time an item is returned after 31 days, that fee will be removed.”
In 2019, both libraries went fine free on all children’s materials.
“That move proved successful, reopening doors for those with restricted access and resulting in more library card registrations and items checked out,” the release said. At that time by going fine free and eliminating debt, GPL and EPL joined more than 85 other fine-free library systems in Indiana.
Samuel Householder, communications manager for EPL, said the change will result in minimal financial impact.
“Late fines are less than 1% of of the library’s operating budget and all outstanding debt, since it’s unclear if we would ever recover it, is not factored into our budget annually,” Householder said by email. “The only fees imposed going forward will be once an item is considered lost, 31 days after it was circulated, there will be a replacement cost for that item put on a patron’s account. If the item is returned after that, this fee is returned. There will be no more daily late fines.”
Kristi Helmkamp is director of development and community engagement for GPL.
“For Goshen Public Library, the decision to move fine free will not impact the library,” Helmkamp said. “Fines and fees account for less than .7% of GPL’s annual budget. The Goshen Public Library remains a good steward of the public funds that we receive while increasing access to library resources for our community through the fine free initiative.”
Helmkamp said the several exceptions where the GPL would charge fines/fees include:
• For items that are not returned or damaged.
• Late interlibrary loan items. These items are on loan from other libraries that set their policies regarding fines.
• Late hotspots. This is due to the need to keep these items in circulation to increase Internet access for our community.
To learn more visit www.myepl.org or goshenpl.lib.in.us.
