INDIANAPOLIS — Legislators from across Indiana headed to the Statehouse on Tuesday for the official kickoff of Organization Day, the ceremonial start of the Indiana General Assembly.
Organization Day, or “Org Day” as it’s often referred, marks the annual first roll call for all state legislators, and allows caucuses from the Senate and the House of Representatives to organize for when the session officially reconvenes in January.
The day is seen an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans in the Statehouse to meet with their respective caucuses to begin discussing and planning for the upcoming session. And although the legislative session does not officially begin until early January, Org Day is the ceremonial start of session and parties usually share their legislative agendas around this time.
By state law, the 2022 session, which is considered a short session, will conclude on or before March 14.
LOCAL BILLS OUTLINED
In recognition of Org Day, The Goshen News recently spoke with several local legislators to get an idea of what bills they plan on sponsoring during the upcoming 2022 legislative session.
Among those to share some of the legislation they’re working on was state Sen. Blake Doriot, R-District 12, who represents portions of Elkhart and Kosciusko counties.
Of the bills he’s currently proposing, one is focused on sexual assault victim cases and ensuring that evidence from such cases is retained for a much longer period of time than it currently is in the state.
Doriot said his hope with the bill is that it will help to catch more perpetrators who commit future acts of sexual assault or other crimes by providing authorities with a much more robust collection of evidence to pull from.
“Right now, it’s only retained for a certain period of time, and we want it to be extended out further,” Doriot said of the evidence. “So, we’re going to have to change how the state police handles some of the lesser offense evidence. And we’re not talking huge, huge containers of evidence for each case. They’re pretty well entered, and downsized, and a lot of it is certified photographs, etc. But there are certain things — the DNA kits, clothing, etc. — that really, really need to be kept, because you never know. If someone commits another offense, and we have all this evidence catalogued, we may pick somebody up and give another person a little bit of justice in the crime that was committed against them.”
Also being proposed by Doriot is what he called a constitutional right to farm bill.
“There is a lot of pressure being put on farming practices by different groups that really don’t understand how the practice is, and how it’s done, and they keep making it almost impossible,” Doriot said. “I mean, the biggest attack is on animal agriculture right now. ... So, basically, it will go this year if it gets heard, make it through both houses, and then come back next year, make it through both houses, and then go for a referendum to become an amendment to the Constitution. We have some really strong right-to-farm laws right now, but those can be changed in one legislature. So, we want to try and protect and guarantee food, and fiber, etc., for the citizens of Indiana and who we export to.”
A sampling of other bills planned by Doriot include: a bill aimed at reducing the limitations being placed on the use of manufactured housing by some communities around the state; and a bill which seeks to alter the banning of certain dog breeds by some communities by focusing more on the individual dogs instead of banning entire breeds, such as Dobermanns, Rotweilers, etc.
State Rep. Curt Nisly, R-District 22, who represents portions of Kosciusko and Elkhart counties, said he is planning on authoring what he called the Second Amendment Protection Act, or SAPA.
“It would prohibit state and local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun control laws,” Nisly said of the bill. “That’s something that’s very important to me and to my constituents.
“The federal government has a tendency to overreach, and the state doesn’t need to cooperate when they do,” he added. “And the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution says the right to bare arms shall not be infringed. So, this is simply just putting those protections into place.”
State Rep. Joanna King, R-District 49, who represents the eastern portion of Elkhart County, said she is currently working on a bill which is focused on the rights of nursing mothers.
“So, this has happened here in Indiana, where a mom was called up for jury duty, and she needed to bring her child because she was nursing, and she was not excused from jury duty,” King said. “So, I’m just asking for the Legislature to consider passing a bill that would make it possible for her service as a possible juror to be postponed, put into a little bit later cycle, like three months or six months later. So, it’s a really simple bill, but I think it’s a good bill.
“When we talk about healthy kids, and helping our babies, we have such a high infant-mortality rate right here in the state of Indiana. So, working on things that help support that mom and baby healthy initiative, this is one of the things that I think is a good thing in helping to make sure that moms who choose to breastfeed are able to continue doing that without being interrupted,” she added. “Because as you know, if you show up for jury duty, you could be there for an hour, or you could be there for a couple weeks. So, that’s just a pretty simple bill that I’m working on.”
Rounding out the legislators who chose to share a peek into their legislative plans Tuesday was State Rep. Doug Miller, R-District 48, who represents northern Elkhart County.
When speaking on his top priorities when it comes to crafting bills for the 2022 session, Miller spoke first of a bill with a focus on generating more affordable housing within the state.
“I’m looking at ways that legislation could encourage local units of government, whether it’s through tax abatements, or graduated property tax step-ins, or other options, to simply say that if a developer comes to a community and wants to do an affordable housing project, but the local unit of government wants to maintain their architectural standards, and their zoning density requirements, etc., then they’re put into a position where they have to work with the developer on some type of property tax abatement,” Miller said of his bill. “We haven’t worked out all those kinks yet, where we have to be cognizant of our funding of our schools, and our public services — our police, our fire and our EMTs — but yet, offset some of those costs so if we have a reduced property tax commitment for a period of time, that money can go toward a higher house payment based on what the community says their housing needs to look like. So, I’ve been working on this for about five months now, and it’s still in kind of a fluid state.”
Other legislation currently in the works by Miller includes: a bill aimed at increasing the accountability of state agencies by providing more oversight from the General Assembly; and a bill which would temporarily limit the regulations typically imposed on new businesses — particularly those featuring new technologies — in order to allow them an easier time of establishing a foothold in the state.
“I think about 17 states have crafted legislation that has said, you know, if you get a new business or a new technology that comes to your state, lets put them into kind of a separate category, and lets give them anywhere from a year to two years to operate, and lets set existing regulations aside because we like the concept, we like what they’re doing, we like the potential of what can happen, but lets not immediately impose rules and regulations,” Miller said of the bill. “Instead, let’s let them operate under a certain set of guidelines, making sure that public safety, health and welfare is protected, and lets see what they do before we create rules. So, I’m drafting legislation for that, because Indiana is growing so fast, and I think we need a way to encourage business. And a lot of these new technologies, they’re higher paying jobs; they’re great to bring individuals to Indiana, and I think we need a way to allow them to come without overly and immediately regulating them. So, I’m looking forward to those discussions.”
