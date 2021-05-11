Local leaders urge Elkhart County residents to get vaccinated

GOSHEN — Joined by Elkhart County leaders in government, health and industry, Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait kicked off a vaccination campaign Monday in front of the Elkhart County Courthouse.
The group of 12 said they felt it was important to get behind the vaccination campaign in order to move on toward a more normal life and economy. The goal is to educate residents and help them overcome fear or misunderstanding of the vaccine, Wait said.
“I think that it was really important to get leaders,” she said. “I’ll tell you I’ve had a hard time getting community individuals to talk about COVID and push for vaccines or push for masks, because it’s been such a political issue. … But that’s how we encourage people. We need to see leaders, so I really wanted to make this happen and try and get people from all over the county that were familiar to get out and just say it: ‘Let’s get vaccinated so we can go on with our everyday life.’ And so all of these people have been vaccinated and they’re all alive and doing OK.”
Those leaders included: Dr. Daniel Nafziger, chief medical officer, Goshen Hospital; Dr. Michelle Bache, vice president of medical affairs, Elkhart General Hospital; Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health; Carl Risk, president of Elkhart General Hospital; Jason Lippert, president and CEO of LCI Inc.; Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman; Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson; Liliana Quintero, executive director of Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition; Manny Cortez, president of WLEG 104.3-FM; Elkhart County Commissioners Suzie Weirick and Frank Lucchese; and Wait.
Wait said she picked Jason Lippert in particular, from a business standpoint, because they have many employees in Elkhart County.
“They were probably one of the first factories to say, ‘How can we get our employees vaccinated?’” she said. “It’s been important to them since day one and they are actively getting their employees vaccinated. It’s phenomenal and fabulous and it’s the right thing to do. People are going to continue to get sick with COVID. Whether or not it’s a severe infection, it’s still going to plague our community until we get it under control. You look throughout the last 14 months, year and a half, what has really controlled COVID? Masks. That’s about all that we have and it continues to circulate, and so this is our treatment. This is how we move on.”
Lippert talked about how the virus has impacted his businesses and why he supports the push for more vaccinations in the county.
“Well, I think that it impacted us not too differently than most other businesses, especially at the peaks when we had a lot of the businesses that were experiencing the (infection) peaks and the positives, two or three times last year,” he said. “But you know, the last two or three months, it’s been relatively stable with low amounts of positive cases, at least for our business. A couple cases a day is what we’ve been seeing for the last few months. Of course, the impact when we were having 100 cases a day back at the peak, when this area specifically was in a tough spot with COVID, was significant. But for the last few months, it’s been not so bad.”
In looking at LCI Inc. as a whole, Lippert said he doesn’t really have a way of knowing how many people have been vaccinated.
“But we’ve done some really low-tech polls, and it just feels like, for one reason or another, people aren’t getting it done maybe as much as we could,” he said. “And it’s not because they, I don’t think, don’t want to. It’s because they just don’t have the right education and all the information that they should have. And of course, when they listen online or to social media, they get torn in all sorts of different directions. So, we’re commencing on our own as a business to start an education campaign for all of our team members, and just let them know the facts.”
Lippert also explained why he feels it’s important for people to get vaccinated.
“I think, for me, we’ve watched a lot of people going to the hospital,” he said. “Fortunately, most of those people have come out OK. But we’ve had a few deaths. So, we don’t want anybody in the hospital. That’s, I guess, the one thing when we look at the vaccine in general, it’s largely going to keep people out of the hospital. OK, you might get (the virus), you might get sick, but you’re much less likely to get into the hospital for something serious related to COVID. So, that’s how we look at it.”
For those working in the hospitals, the goal is to keep COVID numbers down to a much more manageable level than they saw in the fall or what they have been for the past three weeks.
“It’s really our best line of defense against COVID and getting out of the pandemic,” Bache said. “There’s not a lot of great treatments for COVID. We’re still seeing high hospital numbers. Because of COVID our hospitalizations went up quite a bit, and we just really want to get the word out that it’s super important. Now that everybody over 16 is eligible, come on out and get vaccinated.”
Elkhart’s numbers are plateauing, and Bache added that the local situation has recently been “a big struggle.”
“Last week we had to go on ambulance diversions,” she said, adding that there were a high number of COVID patients and not only were diversions taking place, but non-emergency surgeries were delayed.
Nafziger said if people were to get vaccinated, this would help the hospital be able to continue to do surgeries.
“We were also postponing some elective procedures,” he said. “I mean, we have health care workers who are suicidal over what has happened the past year ... There’s a limit to what people can tolerate and we are at that limit for health care workers.”
Nafziger said he is making a plea to people that if they’re not concerned with their own health that they still get vaccinated “because it’s going to make a difference to their friends and their family and the health care workers that provide care for them every day of every year. We cannot 3D print our next nurse or respiratory therapist or physician, and if we break people we won’t have them to provide the care that we need for our community. So everybody’s got to do their part and get vaccinated.”
Goshen’s numbers are coming down some from this third wave, he said. They were in the high 20s and now they are closer to 20. In looking at the overall county numbers, Nafziger said, they have not dramatically improved.
“We’re still skating on thin ice,” he said. “Every 10 fewer patients makes a significant difference. We continue to lag further and further and further behind the rest of the state with our vaccination rate, so that’s really concerning. We just need everybody to step forward and do their part to help us out.”
Weirick spoke about the the community’s part.
“It’s the best way for us to move past COVID, to get rid of the masks, to make sure the variants are dead in their tracks because if you’re vaccinated you can’t have variants, and it’s really the best way we can move forward as a community,” Weirick said. “It’s just that simple.”
Commissioner Lucchese also spoke about the importance of being vaccinated.
“The biggest reason is to make sure we’re able to open the county back up — the world back up — with vaccines, and to make sure our most vulnerable people in the community are taken care of,” Lucchese said. “That’s the main reason I push for the vaccine. I got vaccinated. My wife got vaccinated. My kids are in the process of getting vaccinated. It’s just to make sure we have a safe environment for my elderly family members and things like that.”
Similar sentiments were echoed by Mayor Stutsman.
“My wife and I got vaccinated; as soon as our kids can be we will be getting them vaccinated as well,” Stutsman said. “I firmly believe that this is our best path forward for making sure our economy doesn’t end up getting shut down again — our community can’t survive that again. So I am encouraging people that are willing to, to go out and get their vaccination. … and for those on the fence to think about it.”
Helping to spread the word in the county’s Latino population are Cortez and Quintero.
“For my family,” Cortez said of why he wanted to be a part of the campaign. “For my community. Because the Latino population is really low (in number of vaccinations). We are only at 6%, the Latino population, … so we are trying to push all the resources we have and explain or tell them why we need to be vaccinated.”
He said one of the reasons for the low numbers of people being vaccinated in the Latino community is language. A person will call 211 and be on the phone for 45 minutes to an hour because they don’t understand what the person on the other end of the phone is asking them.
“I think it is the only choice for our community,” Quintero said.
If people want to keep the economy going and kids in school, then herd immunity needs to be achieved and that is done through vaccinations, she explained. Quintero said she wants to help clear the confusion and myths around the vaccinations.
To learn more about vaccinations or to register, go online to https://vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov/, or to the Elkhart County Health Department at https://health.elkhartcounty.com/ or to the department’s Facebook page.