GOSHEN — An Elkhart County man is suing Samsung and a local vape store on claims a battery exploded as he carried it two years ago.
Attorneys for Shawn Fortier filed the lawsuit in Elkhart County Circuit Court Saturday, naming Samsung SDI Co., Samsung SDI America and Vapor Works as defendants.
The case describes how Fortier purchased a Samsung battery from Vapor Works’ CravinVapes store, 617 W. Pike St., in Goshen. In late August 2018, the battery allegedly exploded in his pocket and injured him.
The case alleges the battery was sold under the implication it was safe to use with vaping devices.
“Defendants should have known that the subject battery was not intended for use in vaping devices and would be unreasonably dangerous to consumers such as Fortier if sold for use in vaping devices,” the lawsuit states.
Samsung is also accused of knowing the battery was defective, case details show.
The suit seeks damages to compensate Fortier for his injuries, medical expenses and other costs.
Louis Robbins, who’s named as the representative for Vapor Works, said Wednesday he wasn’t aware of the lawsuit when asked about it, and so he had no comment. Robbins also mentioned the store doesn’t carry Samsung batteries.
