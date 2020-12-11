Local hospitals face staffing challenges while pandemic continues

GOSHEN — The COVID-19 pandemic, emboldened locally by a recent surge in cases, continues to fray front and support lines as hospitals in Elkhart County scramble to fill growing staffing needs.
The influx of new patients, coupled with the care and treatment required for them, has put a strain on existing personnel, adding challenges for hospitals as they try to meet the increased demand with reinforcements while also addressing issues such as attrition and staff illnesses.
“It takes a special person to work in health care, especially right now,” said Kyle Bachman, a human resources recruiter with Goshen Health.
The company is running a recruitment campaign, “Be a Health Hero,” as a way to help entice applicants to step up and help bolster the ranks. Sign-on bonuses, referral bonuses, tuition reimbursements and student loan assistance are among the incentives being offered to generate attraction to the hospital along High Park Avenue.
Beacon Health System has also been relying on incentives as a recruitment tool for the South Bend-based network’s facilities, including Elkhart General Hospital.
"The challenges we are experiencing are no different than the challenges every other health system is currently facing. The COVID pandemic has increased our inpatient admissions. Coupled with the course of normal patient admissions, this creates the need for a much higher volume of staffing to provide outstanding care for our patients. Our staffing models have needed to evolve very quickly as a response,” Chad Hartzell, COVID resource officer at Beacon, said in an email. "Beacon has seen an increased volume of new hires for the sixth consecutive year, and we’ve added the most registered nurses ever to our organization. We are also offering incentives for new hires and existing associates at unprecedented levels.”
Goshen Health needs nurses across the board as a top priority. Nursing assistants and support are also big needs.
“There’s not anything in particular we need one or more of than the other,” said Sondra Slone, another recruiter. “We have a deficit all across the hospital.”
Slone and Bachman noted there are shortages for positions such as respiratory therapists, licensed practical nurses, medical technicians and medical assistants, as well as support services such as cleaning staff, dietary aides and cooks.
Backing that up, a check of job posts on Goshen Health’s website and Indeed.com shows listings for numerous nursing roles, as well as technologists, assistants and support staff among pages of opportunities.
Bachman noted some of the staffing demand was created by nurses retiring out and needing replaced. The health system has relied on graduates from nursing programs, such as at Goshen College, to help fill those roles. He said the number of graduates was down for a while in the recent past, but they’ve since rebounded.
“I think we’ve seen that kind of across the field in the health care education sector,” Bachman said.
Meanwhile, recruiting from other health systems has decreased as Bachman said it’s been “a little scary” for workers to leave their current positions and jump to other health care operations. Slone also noted retirees who’ve been contacted have been nervous to agree to potentially return while COVID infections continue to run their course.
Both Goshen and Beacon have been relying on temporary or traveling nurses to help fill the staffing gaps in areas such as critical care and medical/surgical units.
“The utilization of travel nurses and other contract positions has exponentially increased during the pandemic. This measure has helped us support the surge periods that we have experienced as well,” Hartzell said in the email.
The need comes as hospitals also deal with unexpected staffing shortfalls from situations such as personnel having to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure in the community. Those jobs aren’t posted, for instance, but the vacancies for a period of time creates a scheduling issue for managers to solve.
“The uncertainty there and the fluidity, I think is the biggest challenge,” Bachman said.
The strain hastens burnout rates among hospital staff who’ve stepped up for so long, he said.
Josi DeHaven, a registered nurse and member of the Elkhart County Health Board, spoke about the strain the surge in cases put on health care workers during last week’s meeting. She said doctors, nurses and other staff are overwhelmed and can’t continue at their current rates.
“We are in many ways drowning. It’s not sustainable,” DeHaven told the board Dec. 3.
Bachman said health care workers need more help from the community.
