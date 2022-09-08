There are haunted places in Elkhart County.
And Mark Doddington knows them.
He tells all about them in in his new book “Haunted Elkhart County,” which was released Monday.
“I’ve always been fascinated with ghosts,” Doddington said.
Doddington’s own house is even featured in the book. It’s worth noting, Doddington said, that most ghosts are pretty tolerable roommates.
“Hauntings are almost never malevolent,” he said. “There are, of course, exceptions, but an overwhelming majority of them are benign. In fact, sometimes they’re even helpful. Ghosts have been known to help out with household chores, reveal hidden treasures. … They can warn you of potential dangers. They can be almost as beneficial as they can be disinterested but very rarely are they dangerous.”
Doddington said there are almost no malevolent ghosts in Elkhart County, still, people should be cautious when they approach a situation where a ghost may be involved.
“Ghosts aren’t necessarily attached to a person or a house,” Doddington explained. “They can be attached to a chair, the land itself, anything. (When) you bring an old object into your home, you have no idea what energy might be connected with that and what may manifest itself as a result.”
Locations listed in the book include Grace Lawn Cemetery in Elkhart, Lutheran Cemetery in Benton, Union Center Cemetery in Nappanee, Ox Bow Park where the old Elkhart County Home was, the old Elkhart County Jail in downtown Goshen, Clark Street Hospital, the Century Club and the Old Bag Factory in Goshen where three workers died and are said to haunt the building. He’s got UFO sightings in the book, too.
Doddington cautions people reading the book to respect property and land.
“Just because I said they’ve got a story doesn’t mean they’re willing to talk to everybody that knocks on their front door,” he said.
Arcadia Publishing produces many historical series including “Hidden America,” “Lost America,” and “Haunted America,” which dives deep into local legend and lore. Through the “Haunted America” series, the publisher has produced works including “Haunted Warren Air Force Base,” “Haunted Green Bay,” and “Haunted Litchfield County,” amassing more than 300 books focused on niche regions of U.S. hauntings. Doddington and the publishing company narrowed the region for his book down to just Elkhart County.
The Winchester Mansion is also discussed in the book. The “Haunted Elkhart County” launch party will take place there Oct. 14.
Books will be available at many national chains as well as local book shops and Ruthmere and Winchester Mansion Sept. 5 for $21.99.
For more information, visit www.arcadiapublishing.com/Products/9781467150934.